Jersey Shore alum Ronnie Ortiz-Magro‘s ex Jen Harley entered rehab on Saturday, July 18, just weeks after she was arrested on an assault with a deadly weapon charge.

“Jenn Harley has decided to check into a Las Vegas rehab facility to seek treatment for her alcohol dependency,” her rep, Gina Rodriguez, told TMZ of the reality star’s 28-day program. “She made the decision to get help because she wants to be the best parent she can be for her children.” Harley, 33, and Ortiz-Magro, 35, share 3-year-old daughter, Ariana, while Harley is also a mother to 11-year-old son Mason from a previous relationship.

In Touch confirmed that Harley was arrested on June 19. According to Page Six, she allegedly threatened to kill boyfriend Joseph Abrosole and pointed a gun at him. She appeared in court the following day after being held in custody at the Clark County Detention Center on a $5,000 bond.

While court was in session, the judge found significant probable cause for the arrest and ordered the MTV alum to submit to a DNA test. Following an arrest, law enforcement can collect a DNA sample with a judge’s order, but the reason must fall under specific circumstances such as a felony, according to Nevada state law. The real estate agent has since posted bail and her next court appearance is scheduled for August 19.

This isn’t Harley’s first brush with the law. She and Ortiz-Magro previously made headlines on multiple occasions throughout their tumultuous relationship, which began in 2017. The pair welcomed their daughter the following year in April 2018. The same year, Harley was arrested for allegedly dragging Ortiz-Magro with a car during a fight. However, the Clark County District Attorney decided not to press charges.

The Bronx native and the Nitro Group realty pro split in October 2019 and have continued to coparent their child despite their tenuous relationship. They have both since moved on romantically. The Verge CBD partner started dating Saffire Matos in October 2020 and got engaged to the model eight months later. For her part, Harley has been in a relationship with Abrosole since December 2020.