Can’t stop, won’t stop! Jersey Shore star Angelina Pivarnick is adamant about returning to the show despite her ongoing drama with the cast.

“[Are] you not returning to the show? I hope you do return because [it’s] boring without you!!! It would get so interesting if [Sammi “Sweetheart” Giancola] returned!!!” one user wrote to the 34-year-old via Instagram on Thursday, July 9. “Yes, I am,” the Lashelina owner replied, giving her fans some peace of mind.

Angelina has always had her ups and downs with her costars but things between the roommates got heated during her wedding when Deena Cortese, Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi and Jenni “JWoww” Farley gave a speech that insulted the bride. They told several jokes, including calling Angelina “the dump to their island,” until they got booed off the stage and Angelina stormed out of her own wedding.

Courtesy of Angelina Pivarnick/Instagram

Since then, the ladies have been quarreling over social media. Most recently, Deena, 33, took to Twitter to share her side of the story. “For months, myself, Jenni and Nicole were getting threats and her knowing how bad it was for us she continued to play the victim and make us look [like] terrible to people … and after seeing the episode and seeing her true colors … I can care less if I ever see her again in my life,” the mother of one tweeted.

“I’ve been getting death threats since 2009 And I still get them to this day,” Angelina responded, showing no mercy for her castmate. “I can’t control what people write to you or what they write to me. You are always going to have trolls commenting and saying stupid s–t. Don’t blame [me] for other people’s actions.”

Additionally, the reality star has been feuding with some of her male castmates — specifically, Vinny Guadagnino. After sharing her mind on her Twitter feed, the Keto Guido, 32, replied, writing, “OMG, Angelina. Shut up … I liked it better when your Twitter was deleted.”

Fuming, Angelina responded, “It was NEVER deleted, sweetie pie. Just do yourself a favor and learn how to talk to the QUEEN of Staten Island!!! [You] are a peasant, and I am your ruler. Get that straight, and we shall be good. Whoever messes [wit] the queen shall face consequences.”

Will the Jersey Shore ever be at peace again?