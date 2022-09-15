Is this a situation? Jersey Shore star Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi claimed that her former costar Sammi “Sweetheart” Giancola blocked her on social media.

“I went to go message her a while ago, and she blocked me,” the Snooki & Jwoww alum, 34, told E! News on Thursday, September 15. “I don’t know what I did. It’s unfortunate because we would love for her to come back. She’s a part of the show. I feel like it’s not full unless all of us are there. It’s sad.”

Snooki explained that she and the rest of the cast “tried to get her back, like, two years ago,” noting that they texted Sammi, 35, “‘Come for one dinner. Why not?’”

“And she’s just always like, ‘No, I’ll never do that show again,’” Nicole claimed about Sammi’s response to the invitation, adding, “We didn’t want to push it.”

The mother of three was then asked whether Sammi’s past drama with ex-boyfriend and former costar Ronnie Ortiz-Magro could have been the reason behind her decision to avoid the MTV series. However, Nicole wasn’t certain.

“It’s been 10 years. At some point, you’re both moved on,” Snooki told the outlet, referring to Sammi and Ronnie’s relationship, which lasted from 2009 to 2014. “Just come have fun. Come back to the show that was our life. I mean, we’re still doing it.”

John Photography/Shutterstock; Mediapunch/Shutterstock

Snooki’s claims were surprising because she had previously told Us Weekly on January 5 that she and Sammi “comment on each other’s pictures here and there.”

Nevertheless, Nicole doubled down on the fact that Sammi said she would “absolutely not” return to the show.

In March 2018, Sammi explained why she decided not to participate in the spinoff series, Jersey Shore: Family Vacation.

“I have chosen not to join the show this season because I am at a completely different place in my life right now focusing on my businesses and relationship,” the Sweetheart Styles founder wrote via Instagram that month. “I am currently extremely happy in every aspect of my life and want to avoid potentially toxic situations. However, It was a difficult decision, as I love my roomies. I’ve decided to focus on me, my future and what truly makes me happy.”

She concluded her lengthy note by mentioning she was “grateful” to Jersey Shore “and everything it has brought to [her].”

From 2009 to 2012, fans followed the ups and downs of Ronnie and Sammi’s on-again, off-again romance. The two eventually called it quits in August 2014, with the former pair moving on with other relationships. Ronnie recently broke up with his now-ex-fiancée, Saffire Matos, after dating for nearly two years. For Sammi’s part, she has happily been dating her boyfriend, Justin May, since they began dating in August 2021.

Although Ronnie, 36, and Sammi’s turbulent relationship is in the past, it continues to be a huge topic among fans and current cast members. On January 7, Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino exclusively told In Touch he was “surprised” Sammi didn’t come back for Jersey Shore: Family Vacation “especially since Ron [was] absent.” Ronnie had previously announced he was taking a break from the MTV series in May 2021. However, he returned to the show for an August 11 episode to give an update on his sobriety journey.

“I don’t know if [Sammi’s] gonna surprise us in the future,” Mike added on January 7. “You never know. I don’t see why she hasn’t yet come back.”