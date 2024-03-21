What Kim Kardashian, Other Celebs Charge for Private Gigs

Kim Kardashian: $500,000 and Up

The 43-year-old doesn’t have to sing for her supper — people are willing to pay half a mil and more just to have her shine at their events. As far back as 2010, the Kardashians star was making bank from club appearances. But bookers should remember to factor in her travel fees. Kiki reportedly demands “five first-class plane tickets, plus one coach, first-class hotel accommodations (one suite for talent and standard rooms for others in party), portal-to-portal first-class exclusive ground transportation, airport greeter service, security, glam fee (day rate for her hair and makeup squad) and a per diem.” Ka-ching!