What Kim Kardashian, Other Celebs Charge for Private Gigs

The 43-year-old doesn’t have to sing for her supper — people are willing to pay half a mil and more just to have her shine at their events. As far back as 2010, the Kardashians star was making bank from club appearances. But bookers should remember to factor in her travel fees. Kiki reportedly demands “five first-class plane tickets, plus one coach, first-class hotel accommodations (one suite for talent and standard rooms for others in party), portal-to-portal first-class exclusive ground transportation, airport greeter service, security, glam fee (day rate for her hair and makeup squad) and a per diem.” Ka-ching!
Miley Cyrus: $1.5 Million
The “Flowers” singer shared the stage at L.A.’s Chateau Marmont with comedian David Letterman, 76, on March 6. The 31-year-old, who’s debuted songs in intimate concerts at the famed hotel in the past, charges a reported $1.5 million for a private performance. Miley has said she prefers small shows to arena tours. “Singing for hundreds of thousands of people isn’t really the thing that I love. There’s no connection.”
Jennifer Lopez: $5 Million
Love may not cost a thing, but the 54-year-old charged a hefty $5 million to perform at the opening of the One & Only One Za’abeel hotel in Dubai. The “Can’t Get Enough” singer, worth a reported $400 million, caught flak for performing in the United Arab Emirates, which punishes consensual same-sex activity with prison. “It’s very sad that a longtime LGBTQ ally like Jennifer Lopez is prepared to put money before human rights,” said one activist.
Rihanna: $9 Million
Bitch better have her money, indeed! The 36-year-old came out of retirement to the tune of a reported $9 million to perform a full live show at the pre-wedding party of Anant Ambani, a son of Indian billionaire Mukesh Ambani, and his fiancée, Radhika Merchant. Among the 1,200 in attendance: Mark Zuckerberg, Ivanka Trump and Karlie Kloss. “I’m here tonight in honor of Anant and Radhika,” RiRi said from the stage. “Thank you for having me here. God bless your union.” As long as the check doesn’t bounce!
Beyonce: $24 Million
All hail the Queen! Fortune reported that the 42-year-old pocketed a whopping $24 mil for a one-hour performance at the grand opening of Dubai’s Atlantis The Royal for A-list guests including Kendall Jenner and Nia Long. Not only that, but the “Halo” singer was put up in a $100,000-a-night suite at what has been described as “the most ultra-luxury experiential resort in the world.”