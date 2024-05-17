Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner have different approaches to parenting, and the three are reportedly clashing over their styles amid the “Jenny From the Block” singer and Good Will Hunting star’s marriage troubles.

“Jen Garner has more of a Type A approach while Jennifer tends to be more easygoing and flexible in her methods of raising the kids,” a source told celebrity blog DeuxMoi of the blended family on Friday, May 17.

Ben, 51, shares kids Violet, 18, Fin, 15, and Samuel Affleck, 12, with Jen, 52. Meanwhile, he is a stepdad to J. Lo’s twins Max and Emme Muñiz, 16, whom she shares with ex-husband Marc Anthony.

The clash over their parenting approaches comes amid marital tension between Ben and J. Lo, 54. As In Touch exclusively reported on Wednesday, May 15, the actor has “moved out” of the couple’s shared home and they are “headed for a divorce.”

“The writing is on the wall – it’s over,” the insider shared. However, the A-listers are continuing to put on a united front for their children. After not being photographed together for 47 days, they were spotted attending Fin’s school play together on Thursday, May 16.

In Touch exclusively obtained photos and video of Ben and Jen leaving Fin’s high school in the same vehicle, with Emme in the back seat. “Nothing would have stopped them coming together for the kids,” a source revealed. “All the marriage drama comes second. … Jen showed up with Emme to support Fin. Emme’s super attached to Fin, so it’s only natural that Jen, no matter what she’s going through with Ben, was there.”

However, after the event, Ben reportedly dropped Emme and Jennifer off at their Beverly Hills mansion and then returned to his rental home solo. The Oscar winner has been staying at a rental in Brentwood, California, amid his marital issues.

Ben and J. Lo tied the knot in July 2022, just over a year after they reconnected following their January 2004 split. The stars were previously meant to get married in September 2003, but called off the wedding just days before the big day. At the time, they cited the media frenzy surrounding their relationship as the reason for not going through with getting married.

“We didn’t break up right at that moment. It happened over the series of the next few months,” Jennifer recalled in a February interview. “Because what it did was it casted doubt in me, and both of us, about what our relationship was and where it was going, I think. I knew in my heart that I wanted to be with him for the rest of my life. I knew that. But it didn’t feel like we were going to make it.”

Although the two seemingly found their happy ending when they reconciled, their old issues continued to come between them, a source previously told In Touch. “They’ll never stop loving each other, but she can’t control him, and he can’t change her,” the insider admitted. “There’s no way it could have lasted.”