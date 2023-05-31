Everything Jennifer Lopez Has Said About Husband Ben Affleck’s Ex Jennifer Garner Over the Years

While Jennifer Lopez is currently married to Jennifer Garner’s ex-husband Ben Affleck, the two women have had nothing but kind things to say about each other over the years.

Lopez and Affleck were first linked in 2002 while filming their movie Gigli. They soon began dating and Ben proposed in November 2002.

They originally planned to tie the knot in September 2003, though called off the wedding just days before the ceremony. “Due to the excessive media attention surrounding our wedding, we have decided to postpone the date,” the Good Will Hunting actor and Marry Me actress shared in a joint statement at the time. “When we found ourselves seriously contemplating hiring three separate ‘decoy brides’ at three different locations, we realized that something was awry.”

The pair ​​never made it down the aisle and eventually split in January 2004. Lopez later married Marc Anthony in June 2004, while Affleck married ​Garner in June 2005.

The former American Idol judge and Anthony welcomed twins Maximilian “Max” David Muniz and Emme Maribel Muniz in February 2008. Meanwhile, Affleck and the 13 Going On 30 actress share kids Violet, Seraphina and Samuel.

However, it wasn’t meant to be for either couple. Lopez and Anthony divorced in 2014, while Affleck and Garner called it quits in 2015.

Following their divorces,J. Lo and Affleck eventually rekindled their romance in April 2021 after she called off her engagement to Alex Rodriguez.

The pair began a whirlwind romance and became engaged in April 2022. Affleck and Lopez got married in a surprise Vegas-style wedding on July 16, 2022, while they had a larger wedding one month later in August.

Now that the Air actor and Wedding Planner star are married, they have had to work with Jennifer to coparent their children.

In November 2022, a source told Us Weekly that Affleck’s ex and wife have been working to strengthen their relationship as they raise the kids.

“Now that Jen and Jen have been coparenting, they’ve been getting to know each other better and have formed a very new friendship,” the insider said at the time, adding that Garner “can’t believe how sweet” Lopez is to her kids.

It seems that all of the kids get along, while Garner was even spotted taking Emme and Seraphina to Disneyland in May 2023.

