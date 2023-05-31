One big, happy family! Jennifer Lopez and husband Ben Affleck prioritize their children above anything else, and it shows in how they spend time with each other’s kids as much as possible.

Before Hollywood’s favorite couple married in July 2022, the Argo actor and the “Jenny From the Block” artist already made sure to develop a strong relationship with one another’s respective teens. J. Lo shares Emme and Max Muñiz with ex-husband Marc Anthony, while Ben shares kiddos Violet, Seraphina and Samuel Affleck with ex-wife Jennifer Garner.

After reuniting in April 2021 following a nearly 17-year break, J. Lo and Ben were spotted taking the youngsters on several outings. From shopping to going out for a bite to eat, the group became acquainted with one another pretty quickly.

“Ben sure knows the way to a kid’s heart,” an insider told In Touch in June 2021. “He’s obviously won over Jen, but now he’s charmed her kids too. It didn’t take long. Emme and Max really like [their] mom’s new boyfriend.”

The source joked that the Tender Bar actor’s daughter Seraphina “thinks her dad is out of touch, but Emme liked that he talked to them like he was on their level.”

“Ben bonded with Emme over their sense of humor and their love of music,” the insider continued. “[They were] surprised and impressed that he knew who Billie Eilish was. He also encouraged their own dreams of performing. Emme loves to sing, dance, and [they want] to act. They laughed over Ben’s lack of dance skills, but he promised to give them acting tips.”

As for the “On My Way” singer’s son, the insider noted that “it was easy” for Ben to form a solid bond, as the two “talked about cars and Batman.”

“[Max] and Ben connected over movies and video games,” the insider added at the time. “Ben’s relationships with his own kids is what makes him so relatable.”

After the Good Will Hunting cowriter and the Selena actress tied the knot, J. Lo opened up about how important it was for them to include their respective children in their new life together.

“They were right when they said, ‘all you need is love,’” the Grammy Award winner wrote via her newsletter, On the JLo, after announcing that they exchanged vows. “We are so grateful to have that in abundance, a new wonderful family of five amazing children and a life that we have never had more reason to look forward to.”

Since the couple prioritize their and each other’s kids, J. Lo gushed that her twins adore their stepdad.

“He’s fantastic. He really steps up to the challenge of what that is and what that means,” she explained during a May 2023 appearance on Today. “And they love him. They love him. And they appreciate him, and so do I.”

