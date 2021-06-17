Cute couple alert! While Jennifer Garner and boyfriend John Miller keep their relationship pretty “private” for the most part, they sure do have some adorable date nights, a source exclusively tells In Touch.

The insider reveals that John, 42, “usually goes to [Jen’s] house or she’ll go to his and she cooks them dinner.”

The source adds that the 13 Going On 30 actress will cook “one of her favorite pasta dishes or beef bourguignon.”

Another fun thing that the lovebirds like to do together is “going for evening walks on the beach and doing simple things.”

While Jennifer, 49, got back together with the businessman this past May after less than a year after their initial split, her ex-husband Ben Affleck has been seeing his old flame, Jennifer Lopez.

“Jen and John’s relationship isn’t as intense as J. Lo and Ben’s. They have a great companionship and are seeing where it leads,” the insider says.

Gregory Pace/BEI/Shutterstock

A separate insider confirmed to In Touch in August 2020 that Garner and John previously split up before Los Angeles went into lockdown due to the coronavirus pandemic.

“Jen and John remain on friendly terms so there’s a possibility that they could reconcile their relationship in the future, but right now it’s over,” the source said at the time.

John and the Elektra star began seeing each other in 2018 following her split from Ben, 48. Garner and the director share daughters Violet, 15, and Serafina, 12, and son Samuel, 9.

She previously discussed the pressures of trying to have a love life while others are constantly looking for faults during an October 2020 episode of the Tell Me More With Kelly Corrigan show.

“If it’s true and you are starting to be serious with someone and they start saying, ‘Well, when are they gonna be engaged?’ It’s almost like you just want to get there so that you can complete that and just maybe it will die down for a second,” Garner said.

“You’re always kind of chasing peace, and because it’s already been in print it feels like it’s a done deal already, whatever it is,” the mother of three continued about the scrutiny she faced over the years. “And then it’s immediately, ‘Trouble in paradise.’ And it becomes almost a self-fulfilling prophecy.”