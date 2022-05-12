Jennifer Garner Shows Off Toned Arms in Cute Overalls on the ‘Last Thing He Told Me’ Film Set: Photos

Looking good! Jennifer Garner showed off her toned arms while wearing cute overalls on the film set of The Last Thing He Told Me.

The 13 Going On 30 actress, 50, looked adorable in denim overalls that featured different colored patches and holes on them paired with a blue tank top. She finished the look with chunky black heels. Jen’s impressive physique was on full display as she talked on the phone in Los Angeles on Wednesday, May 11.

The Texas native celebrated her 50th birthday in April, and she looks better than ever. Unsurprisingly, she’s very dedicated to fitness, and her trainer Beth Nicely said the Yes Day actress “likes to work really hard and is “very strong.”

“I consider her a professional athlete in what she’s capable of physically. We both love to dance, we both love to work hard, I think it’s a good combination,” the trainer told People about the Catch & Release star. For her workouts, Jen loves to dance, do plyometric box jumps and strength training by lifting weights.

Jennifer has stayed dedicated to her exercise regime, even as she became a mom to her three kids, Violet, Seraphina and Samuel, whom she shares with ex-husband Ben Affleck.

“I never feel or look better than right after a hard workout,” the Ghosts of Girlfriends Past actress previously told Shape. “One way or another, even when my kids were babies, I work out every day. That’s more for my brain than my body.”

In addition to her body, the Love, Simon star also focuses on keeping her skin healthy and glowing, which attributes to her ageless beauty.

“I’ve focused on having the best possible skin that I can for my entire adult life,” she explained. “Because if my skin looks good, then I really don’t care about makeup or hair.”

Her biggest tip? “Sun protection is non-negotiable,” Jen said, adding that she uses a “wardrobe of sunscreen options,” including “an SPF serum first thing in the morning, an SPF mist later in the day, an SPF spray that I keep in the door of the car and a stick.”

Keep scrolling to see Jennifer showing off her toned arms in overalls!