Jennifer Garner Is Never Afraid to Go Makeup-Free! See Untouched Photos of Her Over the Years

Actress Jennifer Garner is a true gem in Hollywood. Not only is she a successful movie star, but she is also a mom of three known for her kind and generous personality. Though her inner beauty truly shines, her natural physical appearance is also stunning, and she isn’t afraid to step out with no makeup!

“My philosophy on beauty is beauty is as beauty does,” the 13 Going On 30 star told Access Hollywood in March 2022. “Don’t look in the mirror. Look out at other people.”

Jennifer certainly follows her own advice, as she doesn’t hesitate to share at-home moments with her Instagram followers.

In May 2021, the Peppermint actress shared a meme on her account, featuring a photo of her without glam alongside the caption, “Why isn’t your camera on?” in reference to a common workplace meme and her au naturel snap.

“Show me you’re out of @virtuelabs without showing me you’re out of @virtuelabs,” she captioned her post, promoting the haircare brand.

Upon seeing the photo, countless fans took to the comments section to praise Jennifer for her untouched complexion.

“You are beautiful just as you are,” one wrote. “[You] are so beautiful, [you] don’t need makeup to be it, [you] just are,” another added, whereas a separate Instagram user imitated Jennifer’s joking caption: “Haha, show me [you’re] one of the most beautiful [women] without showing me the usual way.”

The Catch Me If You Can actress has cited her three kids, Violet, Seraphina and Samuel Affleck, whom she shares with ex-husband Ben Affleck, as her main motivation in promoting healthy beauty standards.

“We can almost all wear less than we think because, to me, I don’t want my kids or people to only see the actor version of me that is perfectly made up by brilliant artists and think that’s how I look,” Jennifer said in a December 2021 interview with Shop Today. “I want to look normal, and I want to normalize looking normal. I always have felt really strongly [sic] about that. And then if I’m dressed up, I like that my kids are like, ‘Woo, look at my mom!'”

As for her thoughts on when people “get super critical” of themselves? “Turn around, pivot in that spot and go do something nice for someone else,” she added. “Or go work out, or just take that and make it active instead of letting it just fester in you.”

