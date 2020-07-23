From beach babe to maritime mom! Jennifer Garner was spotted enjoying some fun in the sun with her kids days after she showed off her bikini body in Malibu, California.

The 13 Going on 30 actress, 48, sported a tank top and cropped jeans while taking a stroll along the coast with her daughters Violet, 14, and Seraphina, 11, on Wednesday, July 22. While the ladies got their steps in, son Samuel, 8, appeared to have dug himself into a hole — literally. It seems like the mom got a kick out of her son’s antics and stopped to take photos of his head sticking out of the sand.

Just days prior, the mother of three flaunted her bikini body in a sexy one-piece bathing suit on Sunday, July 19. Jen, who rented a home on the beach during the summer months, spent the day with her pals while looking cute and flirty in her polka dot bathing attire.

Previously, Jen and her children shacked up in their Los Angeles home following the coronavirus outbreak. They were frequently spotted taking family walks for fresh air while practicing social distancing.

“Jen is the first to admit that having the kids at home isn’t easy but she’s dealing with it like a pro!” a source exclusively told In Touch in May. The Catch Me If You Can actress stayed “hands-on” with her kids, especially when it came to their education. “Jen takes homeschooling in her stride,” the insider shared, adding she often “sits with her kids while they work.”

In addition to making sure her kids stayed on top of their studies, she also carved out time for gym class. “Outdoor exercise is part of her family’s daily routine,” the insider explained. “She’ll take the kids on a walk or bike ride to keep them healthy and active.” While Jen and her daughters enjoy taking long walks, Samuel prefers to skateboard for his daily dose of exercise. “He usually practices in their yard,” the insider said. “Jen’s set up a mini skateboard park for him.”

Jen also uses arts and crafts to keep her brood busy. “Seraphina shares her parents’ creative streak and enjoys painting and drawing,” the source shared. “Violet is passionate about cooking and she and Jen spend hours together in the kitchen baking. All the kids love decorating cakes!”

It looks like Jen has taken her kids to the beach to keep them constantly entertained during the summer season.