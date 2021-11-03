Bride to be? Jennifer Garner is sparking rumors that she is engaged to her off-again, on-again boyfriend,John Miller, after she was once again spotted wearing a ring and her wedding finger.

Jennifer, 49, sat down with 13 Going on 30 costar Judy Greer on Tuesday, November 2, during an Instagram video when eagle-eyed fans noticed the actress was wearing what appeared to be a trinity diamond ring on her left ring finger.

Jennifer Garner/Instagram

The ring was put on display as she sipped tea with Judy, 46, as the two actresses discussed their relationship with alcohol. While most fans commented their support of the actresses or shared their own journey of sobriety, others were focused on what appeared to be an engagement or wedding ring.

“Is that a wedding ring?” one fan commented.

The Alias actress was previously spotted wearing a ring on her left ring finger in late October while in New York City, making fans wonder if the reunited couple were planning the next step in their relationship.

The Golden Globe winner and the CEO first began dating in 2018, shortly before Jennifer finalized her divorce from Ben Affleck. Ben and Jen had announced their split in 2015.

Ultimately, Jennifer and John, 43, split in August 2020, but there was always a chance the couple would reconnect, a source told In Touch at the time.

“They split up before L.A. went into lockdown,” the insider said. “Jen and John remain on friendly terms so there’s a possibility that they could rekindle their relationship in the future, but right now it’s over.”

The Good Will Hunting actor, 49, is also enjoying a rekindled romance with his former fiancée, Jennifer Lopez.

Rumors that the Cali Group chairman and the Elektra actress rekindled their relationship began circulating in May when Us Weekly reported the couple was “back on.” John and Jennifer have yet to confirm or deny their relationship status.

“Jen and John are serious,” a source told the outlet. “They are totally set on a long-term future together. They’ve taken their time to get this committed.”

Jennifer’s representatives did not immediately respond to In Touch’s request for comment.