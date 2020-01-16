Snowball fight! Jenni “JWoww” Farley took to Instagram to share some adorable videos of son Greyson playing in the snow. The 3-year-old melted our hearts with his nickname for the falling snowflakes.

“Angels!” Greyson said, after the Jersey Shore star, 33, asked, “What is it?” while the little boy enjoyed the winter landscape. “It’s what?!” Jenni replied, sounding surprised by her son’s poetic answer.

Courtesy of JWoww/Instagram

Fans were also struck by Greyson’s words and took to the comments to make sure they were hearing him correctly. “Omg did he say angels??” one wrote with heart-eye emojis. “That’s what I thought too, how cute!” another added. “I think so! I almost fell over,” the amazed mom replied.

Along with his sweet commentary, Greyson can be seen loving his snow day. The two got rowdy as they threw snowballs at one another and chased each other around a blanketed field.

Courtesy of JWoww/Instagram

JWoww has been candid about her son’s autism diagnosis and their struggles. Back in December, she shared one of his big milestone with fans. “Can’t explain how incredible our Christmas was. This was @greysonmathews first year understanding Christmas and Santa,” Jenni wrote in an Instagram post. “He was over the moon with every gift and knew exactly what they were.”

Although Greyson is showing progress, he still encounters daily obstacles. She expressed how he has been experiencing symptoms of obsessive-compulsive disorder and how she is trying to help him overcome it. “My sweet @greysonmathews took 45 minutes to calm down tonight … all because I didn’t pick him up in the exact spot he needed me to and he couldn’t continue the night unless I did,” she wrote on a selfie on a selfie of the two. “Lately, Greyson has been experiencing OCD tendencies. Not sure if they are related to his ASD or just overlap. He cannot continue anything until it’s redone the way he wants. Whether it’s dressing himself, making his own drinks, or walking a certain way… it has to be ‘Greyson do.’ It’s fine sometimes, but as his mom, I have to break him of these habits before it affects him socially.”