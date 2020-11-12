Clapping back. Teen Mom 2 alum Jenelle Evans responded to claims she “laughed” at her son Kaiser Griffith before taking him to the hospital for an “infected abscess.”

“Please keep Bubba in your thoughts and prayers! He has an infected abscess in his groin that is infecting his lymph nodes,” she captioned a selfie with her 6-year-old on Wednesday, November 11. “He’s been on multiple medications and hopefully this next antibiotic works. #GetWellSoon #PrayersPlease”

In response, one user wrote, “How does that happen?” to which the hater chimed in, “By recording him saying he has a headache and laughing at his pain instead of taking him [to] the doctor.” Not one to ignore criticism, David Eason‘s wife, 28, fumed, “Uhm … no. Kaiser’s been to the doctor for a month now. This is the reason why he’s already on his third antibiotic.”

This isn’t the first time the mom of three — who shares Jace, 11, with Andrew Lewis, Kaiser with Nathan Griffith and Ensley, 3, with David — responded to trolls. Most recently, the former MTV star defended herself after fans thought she shaded Leah Messer over past addiction struggles.

The drama started when Jenelle shared a cryptic message on Twitter. “I wonder if you’re really going to tell the truth about your addiction. I know too much. [face with tears of joy emoji] Why was I super honest about mine but you weren’t? Curious. [face with monocle emoji] #ThinkingOutloud,” the North Carolina native tweeted in October. She added in a separate tweet, “#IfTheShoeFits [woman shrugging emoji].”

Following criticism, the JE Cosmetics founder seemingly addressed the backlash. “Y’all have no idea wtf I’m even talking about … but go ahead keep assuming [woman shrugging emoji],” Jenelle wrote in a series of follow-up tweets on October 28. “If I tweet anything it’s always taken the wrong way [face with tears of joy emoji] [reversed hand with middle finger extended emoji].”

Though things may be rocky between her former costar, she now has a good relationship with Kaiser’s father. In an exclusive interview with In Touch, Jenelle reflected on her custody battle with her ex-fiancé.

“I am glad both parties can settle outside of court instead of fighting,” Jenelle told In Touch after coming to a custody agreement with Nathan. “I feel like coparenting at such a young age is scary and hard to cope with. Not everyone is going to get along to begin with. Everyone has a little space to grow and super glad we can all be on the same page now. Kaiser is a lot more happy and it’s a very positive change.”

