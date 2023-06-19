Teen Mom 2 alum Jenelle Evans seemed to throw shade at former costar Leah Messer for taking her teenage daughters to a LGBTQ Pride event in Charleston, West Virginia.

“What are your opinions about taking kids to Pride events? Agree or disagree?” Jenelle, 31, asked in a June 16 Facebook post showing Leah, 31, bringing her twin daughters Aliannah Hope and Aleeah Grace, both 13, to their local pride parade. The photo was posted by Leah on her official Facebook page on June 13.

In response to the post, Leah’s representative exclusively told In Touch, “Leah Messer has no comment. She trusts in her parenting choices and will continue to follow that versus the opinion of others. She recommends the former cast member of Teen Mom 2 to focus on herself and her own kids.”

“This is Jenelle looking for some sort of clout off of commenting on Leah,” her rep continued. Representatives for Jenelle have not responded to In Touch’s request for comment as of publication.

Courtesy of Leah Messer/Facebook

Jenelle’s post about Leah taking her kids to Pride got responses from both sides, with one woman commenting, “I think it’s great to celebrate love with your kids and show them to show up and support. To be kind and understanding. I think it’s great and I let my kids be a part,” while another person wrote, “Definitely not a good place for children. I think it’s absolutely crazy to take kids to pride!”

One fan accused Jenelle of being subtly judgmental, leaving the comment, “You don’t like it when people talk about what you do (or don’t do) with your kids…” as another wrote, “Honestly why not just mind your own business?? Who cares! Honestly! It’s good for the kids to experience it.”

Jenelle was a little late to the party, as Leah posted an Instagram video on June 5 of the Pride parade where Aleeah sported a shirt with a rainbow on it and was seen walking with a group of children teens in the event while waving Pride flags.

“Happy Pride!! Be whoever you want! Love whoever you want!” Leah wrote in the caption with the hashtags “love wins” and “pride parade” along with a rainbow emoji. The reality star thanked Salango Law personal injury attorneys for sponsoring the rainbow decorated car that Aleeah and the other kids walked behind as part of Charleston’s pride parade.

— Reporting by Nate Grant.