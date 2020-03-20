Life in the spotlight. Jenelle Evans opened up about the constant criticism she’s had to endure in a new tell-all interview, revealing she had to grow thick skin in order to deal with the hateful messages she receives on a regular basis. “Sometimes it gets to you really bad,” the 28-year-old admitted on the “Dumb Blonde” podcast.

“You have to ignore all of it. You literally have to put down your phone and focus on something else.” After being cast on 16 and Pregnant and becoming a regular fixture on Teen Mom 2, Jenelle said cruel comments can “definitely” cause anxiety and depression.

Courtesy of Jenelle Evans/Instagram

Now that she is no longer being filmed for TM2, the former TV personality said she is “trying to lay low,” but that doesn’t prevent people from making assumptions about her life. “I’ve been updating everyone on YouTube,” she added.

Jenelle has been enjoying her new reality, especially because it’s given her more freedom. “It’s been nice. I’ve been basically doing … what I want,” she said. “For once, making my own schedule and picking and choosing if I want to do something or if I don’t. I’m not forced into anything or forced to talk about anything.”

As far as what the future holds, Jenelle said she’s not opposed to working with the same network. “I will do MTV stuff, but I don’t want to do it under the Teen Mom name anymore,” she explained. “I want to be my own person and do my own thing.” Jenelle would also like to pursue her other passions like producing, hosting a podcast and film-editing.

Courtesy of Jenelle Evans/Instagram

Back in May 2019, a spokesperson announced Jenelle’s time on the show was over for the time being. “MTV ended its relationship with [her husband] David Eason over a year ago in February 2018 and has not filmed any new episodes of Teen Mom 2 with him since,” they shared in a statement to UsWeekly. “Additionally, we have stopped filming with Jenelle Eason as of April 6, 2019 and have no plans to cover her story in the upcoming season.”