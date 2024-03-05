Teen Mom 2 alum Jenelle Evans filed for legal separation from husband David Eason after years of turmoil in their marriage. But what happens to their daughter, Ensley, amid the pair’s split and are they getting divorced?

Jenelle Evans Files for Legal Separation

The former reality star filed for legal separation from her husband of six years in February 2024, recording their official split date as February 16.

In court documents, Jenelle claimed that she and David have “the intent that the separation be permanent.” David’s “erratic” behavior, “substance abuse” and refusal to obtain employment were cited as the reason for her filing, according to The U.S. Sun.

“Throughout the duration of the marriage of the parties, the defendant has exhibited concerning and at times disturbing behavior towards the plaintiff,” Jenelle claimed.

What Is Jenelle and David’s Custody Agreement?

While Jenelle shares son Jace Evans with ex-boyfriend Andrew Lewis and son Kaiser Griffith with ex-fiancé Nathan Griffith, she and David welcomed a daughter, Ensley, prior to their 2017 wedding.

At the time of her filing, Jenelle requested full custody of the estranged couple’s daughter claiming she “is a fit and proper person to have primary physical custody of the minor child.”

She went on to request that David’s visitation of Ensley be contingent upon “a mental health assessment to ensure his fitness and ability to care for the minor child,” The U.S Sun reported.

“The plaintiff has always been, and continues to be an engaged parent who devotes her time, energy, effort and resources to her family,” the documents state.

Why Did Jenelle and David Split?

Jenelle and David’s split comes on the heels of a tumultuous 2023 for the family. After regaining custody of her eldest son in March 2023, after a decade-long custody battle with her mother, Barbara Evans, Jace attempted to run away multiple times in the months following.

After his third runaway attempt on September 28, 2023, Jace alleged that David assaulted him. In Touch later confirmed that Jace had been found and was ​receiving medical attention. “CPS got involved when Jace was checked into [the] hospital,” Jenelle’s manager exclusively confirmed to In Touch on October 2, 2023. “Jace is still in the hospital yes, they are doing a mental health evaluation.”

While Jenelle stood by her man and clapped back after followers accused her of “always [choosing] men over her kids.”

“Because I post a picture of me and my husband of a photo shoot that we did, like, three months ago before any of these incidents happened, I’m a horrible person?” Jenelle responded via Instagram in November 2023. “I choose men over my children? Someone I was with since 2015. I think you’re confused because last time I checked David’s part of our family and I’m not going to choose one person or the other. Why do I have to choose?”

David was ultimately charged with misdemeanor child abuse after it was determined that the physical marks on Jace were “inflicted by other than accidental means.” The case was moved to superior court during his January 10, 2024, court appearance, In Touch confirmed at the time. According to multiple reports, he was also hit with a felony assault by strangulation charge.

Despite Child Protective Services (CPS) dropping their case against the couple on February 15, 2024, David is still on the hook for his criminal charges.

Days after CPS’ decision, Jenelle reunited with Jace and changed her relationship status on Facebook to “separated.”