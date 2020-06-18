Jenelle Evans and David Eason are “back together” following his arrest for “assault with a deadly weapon” and “communicating threats,” according to his alleged victim, James Spivey.

“She’s claiming she’s with relatives, but it’s the opposite,” Spivey told The Sun on Thursday, June 18, revealing the Teen Mom alum is still staying at the couples’ shared property in North Carolina. “She made it very clear she doesn’t want to be alone. She doesn’t want to live on the property alone.”

Courtesy of Jenelle Evans/Instagram

On June 12, Eason was arrested for assaulting Spivey with a gun after allegedly threatening to “blow” his “f–king brains out.” He was booked at the Columbus County Detention Center. While his bond was originally set at $15,000, he was released on an unsecured bond. Eason is due back in court on July 6.

At the time of the incident, Evans brought Spivery and his partner, Josh, to the duo’s shared home to collect some of her belongings,” according to Celebernation. Eason and Spivery got into an altercation over Eason’s misplaced car keys, leading to Eason allegedly “pistol-whipping” Spivey.

“I’m shaking and saddened by this. It’s time for me to move on from this relationship and find happiness for my kids and myself elsewhere,” Evans told the outlet on June 13. While she claimed she was not staying at their family home and revealed she was planning to file a restraining order, Spivey claimed she has no intention of doing either.

“She hasn’t filed the restraining order. On Friday she had the paperwork for the restraining order but did not file it on Monday like she said,” Spivey continued.

“When she reached out to me and Josh, she said she had to get out of the relationship. She said she was filing a restraining order, but she didn’t do it.”

Evans and Eason have had a rocky relationship since they started dating in 2015 and later got married in 2017. Two years after the couple wed, they briefly broke up and reconciled in March.

Together, they have five children — Eason has two children from previous relationships, daughter Maryssa, 12, and son Kaden, 6. Evans has a 5-year-old son, Kaiser, from a previous relationship, and 10-year-old son, Jace, who lives with his grandmother Barbara Evans. Together, Eason and Evans share a 3-year-old daughter, Ensley.

Following the incident, it appears to be business as usual in the Eason-Evans house. On Wednesday, June 17, David posted a TikTok video of Kaiser and Ensley gathered around their kitchen table. Evans can be heard in the background. That same day, she took to Twitter writing, “Dude … there’s so much more important things going on in life. Stop worrying about me.”

There is no telling what is next for the couple.