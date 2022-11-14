Hoping for a speedy recovery. Jay Leno shared an update on his condition after he was admitted to a burn center to be treated for face injuries he sustained during a car fire.

“I got some serious burns from a gasoline fire. I am OK. Just need a week or two to get back on my feet,” the entertainer told Variety on Monday, November 14.

The incident occurred while the television host, 72, was in his car garage and one of the vehicles suddenly burst into flames. According to TMZ, the left side of his face was injured but did not majorly harm his eye or ear.

The Burbank Fire Department issued a statement two days later, stating that they were dispatched to an “emergency medical call” at 12:28 PM on Saturday, November 12. They “assessed and treated” one adult male patient who was then taken to a local Emergency Department.

Fans were made aware of his health condition after Jay missed an appearance at a financial conference on Sunday, November 13. The event emailed the attendees regarding the unfortunate event that led to his absence.

“His family was not able to provide us very many details, but there was a very serious medical emergency that is preventing Jay from traveling,” the email stated. “All we know is that he is alive, so our prayers go out to him and his family tonight.”

Shutterstock

The entertainer is best known for his role as the host of The Tonight Show, a title he held from 1992 until 2014. After he retired from the late-night talk show, he went on to star in the CNBC reality TV series Jay Leno’s Garage

During each of the hour-long episodes, Jay shares the history of the automotive industry, while road-testing the newest supercar and automobile innovations.

The Massachusetts native fuels his passion for cars while hosting the show, which features every type of automobile imaginable. Celebrities like Elon Musk, Kelly Clarkson and President Joe Biden have appeared on the show, while driving behind sweet rides.

Jay’s love for automobiles grew during his childhood as he grew up in a “rural” part of New England. “Working with your hands and fixing things, it keeps you in touch with yourself. I always believe the heart is happiest when the head and the hands work together,” he told Frank Buckley during a 2021 interview.

The comedian’s passion for hot rides doesn’t stem from a superficial attraction, but for the story and history of each car. Although he wasn’t interested in the style, he once purchased a 67 Chrystler Imperial LeBaron Coupe because the seller bought all the backup parts in case it was ever damaged in an accident.

The Jay Leno Show alum was inducted into the Automotive Hall of Fame in the 2020/2021 class. Unlike winning an Emmy, the entertainer was presented with the honor “out of the blue.”

“I was really honored. I thought, ‘Oh, well that’s pretty cool,’” he said during a 2021 interview on Sirius XM. “To me, just coming from New England … a guy who uses his hands is better than a guy who just sits and types on a computer all day. As a kid I have always admired men, and to certain extent women, who could fix things with their hands and work with their hands.”