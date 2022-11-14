Meet the family. Jay Leno and his wife, Mavis Leno, never had kids. However, the former talk show host has plenty of family members. Keep scrolling to meet his wife, brother and parents.

What Has Jay Leno Said About Not Having Kids?

While being interviewed by The Washington Post in 2014, Mavis revealed it was her decision to not have children with Jay. She added that the television show The Honeymooners helped her choose to not become a parent.

“I would see a young woman who was very attractive, and a thousand times smarter, and she’s living in this little tenement hovel with her husband, Ralph, and then this Ed Norton, who has an even hotter wife,” she said at the time. “These men spend all their time talking about what a drag the wives are and asking how can they get away from them. It’s perfectly obvious the women are the ones trapped.”

Mavis continued, “I remember telling my mother when I was 7 or 8 that I was never going to get married or have children,” she explained. “To me, this is the way women get caught.”

Shutterstock

Who Is Jay Leno’s Wife, Mavis Leno?

Jay and Mavis tied the knot in 1980.

She is a philanthropist and works for non-profit, politically charged groups. Since 1997, Mavis has served as the chair of the Feminist Majority Foundation’s Campaign to Stop Gender Apartheid in Afghanistan.

Does Jay Leno Have Siblings?

The Tonight Show alum had one older brother named Patrick Leno. After serving in the Vietnam War, Patrick went on to work as an attorney.

He died in October 2002 at the age of 62.

Who Were Jay Leno’s parents?

Jay’s mother was Catherine (née Muir), a homemaker originally from Greenock, Scotland, who moved to the United States at age 11. The New Rochelle, New York, native’s father was Angelo Leno, who was a native New Yorker that worked as an insurance salesman.

Catherine died in 1993, while Angelo passed away one year later in 1994.

Was Jay Leno Admitted to a Burn Center?

Jay was admitted to a burn center after he suffered severe face injuries in a car fire on November 13, 2022, according to TMZ.

The incident occurred while the comedian was in his car garage and one of the vehicles burst into flames. Sources told the outlet that the left side of his face was injured, though his eye and ear were not majorly harmed.

On November 14, Jay gave an update about how he’s holding up following the incident. “I got some serious burns from a gasoline fire. I am OK,” he told Variety in a statement. “Just need a week or two to get back on my feet.”