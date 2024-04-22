Robert Garrison Brown’s cats are in good hands after his death. The late Sister Wives star’s mom, Janelle Brown, gave fans an update about the pets in a Sunday, April 21, Instagram post.

“Garrison’s cats, Catthew and Patches are thriving at Logan [Brown] and Michelle’s place and Ms. Boots is living her best life with Aspyn [Brown] and Mitch,” she shared. “It was awesome that we could continue to take care of them like he would.” Logan, 29, was Garrison’s older brother while Aspyn, 29, whose mom is Christine Brown, was his half sister.

Garrison, who died at 25 years old in March from a self-inflicted gunshot wound, was passionate about his furry friends. In fact, an Arizona animal shelter honored him after his death by naming its cat adoption room after him.

Just days before he died by apparent suicide, Garrison posted on Instagram for the final time to reveal that he had adopted a new pet cat. “Newest edition to my home, Ms. Buttons,” he wrote. “She’s 9 years old and was on the line for euthanasia but my savior complex couldn’t suffice. #crazycatlady.”

Janelle, 54, and her estranged husband Kody Brown confirmed their son’s death on March 5. “Kody and I are deeply saddened to announce the loss of our beautiful boy Robert Garrison Brown,” the TLC star wrote on Instagram. “He was a bright spot in the lives of all who knew him. His loss will leave such a big hole in our lives that it takes our breath away. We ask that you please respect our privacy and join us in honoring his memory.”

Following news of Garrison’s death, fans began flooding animal shelters with donations in his honor. “I have been brought to tears again,” Janelle added in a March 12 post. “I’m being told about everyone’s donations to High Country Humane and Ark Cat Sanctuary in Garrison’s name. Thank you all for your generosity. It means so much. The cats he adopted from both agencies were so important to him. He loved being a cat dad.”

Before his death, Garrison sent concerning messages to loved ones, as seen in photos obtained from his phone amid the investigation. “I gave Gabe [Brown] my firing pistons a while ago,” Garrison wrote in one message to his mom. “I know you guys worry about my suicidal tendencies, but I have no firearms in my house.” He also called out sick from work.

If you or someone you know is in emotional distress or considering suicide, call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255).