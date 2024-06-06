Janelle Brown Reveals Gabe's New Tattoo Honoring Garrison

Janelle Brown revealed the tattoo her son Gabriel Brown got to honor his late brother Robert Garrison Brown. The Sister Wives star posted a photo that featured Gabe’s new arm ink and then explained the meaning behind it in her Instagram post’s comments section.

“Is that Gabe’s arm with the to the stars tattoo?” a fan asked, referring to the quote on Gabe’s arm. “What a lovely tribute to Garrison.” Janelle, 55, replied to the comment, writing, “Yes! Many of the kids got a tattoo with some version of that quote. It was one of Garrisons favorite movies growing up and even as an adult.”

The quote comes from the 1996 movie Dragonheart. In March, Garrison’s half sibling, Leon Brown, whose parents are Meri Brown and Kody Brown, included the same quote in their Instagram tribute to Garrison after his death. “To the stars, bowen, to the stars,” Leon, 28, wrote.

In addition to the tattoo, Gabe, 22, was also rocking a bracelet that featured a tribute to Garrison. “Some dear friends got us all one,” Janelle explained in another comment. “When you look through the circle it’s a picture of Garrison. We love them.”

Garrison died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound in March. He was 25 years old. Since losing Garrison, Janelle, who separated from Kody, 55, in December 2022, has been leaning on her five other children.

The TLC star has been spending a lot of time in North Carolina with daughter Maddie Brown and her family. She also recently took a trip to Disneyland with Gabe and daughter Savannah Brown.

“Disney Day! Gabe and Savanah and I made a quick trip to Disneyland,” Janelle shared in an Instagram post on Monday, June 3. “ I never want to waste an opportunity to make memories.”

In May, Janelle opened up about her struggle to celebrate Mother’s Day following Garrison’s death. “All weekend I felt the grief so close to the surface. And it was especially poignant when I made this simple pie,” she wrote on Instagram, along with a photo of a strawberry rhubarb pie. “Our strawberry picking excursion combined with the fact that I randomly found rhubarb at the local farmers market made it feel like this pie was destined. Strawberry Rhubarb is a huge favorite at our house and maybe no one loved it more than Garrison. And that made this pie a little bitter sweet. I love you honey and miss you every day.”