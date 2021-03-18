Janelle Brown Reveals She ‘Still Gets Jealous’ of ‘Sister Wives,’ But Roots On Kody and Meri

Keeping it real. Sister Wives star Janelle Brown shed light on her plural marriage with Kody Brown and revealed she can “still get jealous” from time to time.

“I learned a long time ago [that] you really just have to figure out how to be OK with yourself,” the mom of six, 51, told Us Weekly in a new interview published on Thursday, March 18. “You have strengths, and you have blessings, and you have opportunities that you’re given,” Janelle shared about how she deals with those feelings. “I just think comparison is, like, the death of plural marriage.”

Janelle and Kody have been together in a “spiritual marriage” since January 1993. The father of 18, who is legally wed to fellow spouses Christine Brown and Robyn Brown, is also in a spiritual union with Meri Brown, 50. Kody and Meri legally wed in April 1990, but they later divorced in September 2014 so he could adopt Robyn’s three children from a previous relationship.

“I remember the transition [into polygamy] and thought I was always pretty independent,” Janelle continued. “It became like, ‘Look, I’m OK. I have a lot to offer.’ So, that really helped me through those kinds of emotions.”

Janelle previously sounded off about Kody’s relationship struggles with Meri after they sparked split rumors, which Meri debunked via Instagram in December 2020.

“Kody does a very good job of keeping things very separate. He doesn’t usually talk about the other wives with me,” the TLC star told Us Weekly, revealing the drama still impacts them as a unit. “I know they have struggled for a long time and it really kind of hurts when I see them not [happy] because it sort of spills over into their families. … I’m always trying to advocate and go to bat for both of them. It’s just a hard thing, I think, for the whole family.”

Despite the hardships along the way, Janelle said she wants nothing more than for the pair to work through their issues, adding, “We have our own things that trip us up, for sure, but I think we’ve come a million miles in the 30 years that we’ve been a family.”

In recent weeks, Kody and Meri have both been vocal about their hopes to rebuild their connection amid the reality TV drama. If there’s a will, there’s a way!