Courtesy Jana Duggar/Instagram

Putting the family feud behind them? Counting On stars Jana Duggar, Jessa Seewald (née Duggar) and Joy-Anna Forsyth (née Duggar) paid a visit to sister Jill Dillard (née Duggar) on Tuesday, June 23. The Duggar daughters reunited at Jill and husband Derick Dillard’s home for a girls’ day with the kids, and they shared photos and videos from their hang on social media.

Jessa, 27, seems to have relinquished her phone to son Henry for a while so he could snap some pictures of the sisters and their little ones. She also apparently captured some video of her own as daughter Ivy played with her cousin Sam’s toy and little Gideon rode around on a bike as mom Joy, 22, caught up with Jill, 29, and Jana, 30. “Candid camera,” Jessa captioned one pic. “More great shots from Henry,” she wrote on another.

Courtesy Jessa Duggar/Instagram

Fans were no doubt excited to see the sisters back together despite the drama between Derick, 31, and in-laws Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar. After TLC viewers speculated that not all was well between the big family, the law school student started fueling the feud rumors in October 2019. In December, he revealed he and Jill aren’t even allowed at her parents’ home without explicit permission from her father.

Though Derick told fans he and his wife still love her family and try to see them when they can, it was clear there was a rift between them caused by the couple leaving Counting On — and it’s only seemed to grow since then. An insider close to the family exclusively told In Touch Jill was “trying to stay out of” the drama, however, and it seems that strategy may be working. When Israel’s birthday rolled around in April, Michelle and Jill’s sisters Jordyn-Grace and Josie stopped by for a visit, even though social distancing kept them outisde. Now, even more of Jill’s siblings are making the trip.

But the family reunion may not last long. In mid-June, Derick told The Sun the Dillards are thinking about moving abroad again. “Our original plan from the time we married was to serve permanently on the international mission field,” he said. “We are definitely open to moving wherever God would lead us.” If the couple really is planning to leave their lives in Arkansas behind — even though they recently bought a house — it looks like Jill is making sure she gets all the family time she can.