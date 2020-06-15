The last straw. Counting On alum Derick Dillard revealed he and his wife, Jill Dillard (née Duggar), are “open to moving” out of the country following their ongoing drama with her reality TV family, the 31-year-old told The Sun on Monday, June 15.

“Our original plan from the time we married was to serve permanently on the international mission field,” the TLC star explained to the outlet. Although the Dillards would go “wherever God would lead [them],” he thinks it might be time to leave their life in Arkansas behind.

Courtesy of Jill Duggar/Instagram

Living overseas wouldn’t be new for Derick and Jill, 29. After the couple got married in 2014, they lived in Central America for two years. They announced their plan to move back to the United States in 2017 and temporarily discontinue their missionary work.

The drastic idea comes in the throes of Derick’s rift with the Duggar family. The father of two alleged he wasn’t compensated for his time on the TLC show, causing him and Jill to leave the franchise in 2017.

In March, the former Eagle Scout slammed Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar in a tell-all interview. “We weren’t even allowed to be the first ones to announce our own life events — our marriage, expecting our baby, our genders of our children, our births — not by our own choice,” he revealed to vlogger Katie Joy. “If I had to do it all over again, I would’ve announced myself when we were expecting and things like that, even if I would’ve gotten in trouble.”

This isn’t the first time Derick aired his dirty laundry on a public platform. In December 2019, he revealed he’s working on a book detailing his experience filming 19 Kids and Counting in addition to the Duggars’ other spinoff shows.

While Derick has no problem discussing his personal issues, Jill is “trying to stay out of it” and maintain a sold relationship with her parents, an insider exclusively told In Touch in May. “It’s no secret that Jim Bob doesn’t approve of his son-in-law, but he does love his daughter Jill, and he will stand by her choices,” the source explained. “Jill and her parents are on good terms. She chats with them all the time.”

Only time will tell if the Duggars and Dillards will be able to reconcile.