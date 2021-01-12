Twinning! Siblings Jana Duggar and John David Duggar have shared some special memories over the years.

The Counting On stars, both 31, were born on January 12, 1990, and have been there for each other through various milestones. On their special day last year, Jana gushed over her brother on his first birthday as a father.

“Ever since John and I were little, we’ve been asked if we have that ‘twin thing.’ You know, the thing where you feel what the other one is feeling or know what the other one is thinking,” Jana began her caption via Instagram. “Well, John, I’ve always answered that with a ‘no’ — but now I can honestly say that the day little Gracie was born, I felt every bit of happiness that you did, so I guess it must be real!”

Jana went on to open up about what it was like for her to see her brother become a father. “It’s so sweet watching you [and] Abbie as parents! You’re naturals! And the same qualities that have made you a wonderful brother will also make you an amazing dad,” she continued. “You are wise, tenderhearted, godly and patient. You stand for what you believe in, you’ve always been one to think outside the box and are always determined to finish what you’ve started. Being an aunt to your little girl is priceless. Being your twin is an honor. Happy birthday, John!!”

John’s wife, Abbie Duggar [née Burnett], gave birth to their first child, Grace Annette Duggar, on January 9, 2020. The couple later announced their baby girl’s birth via their joint Instagram account.

Though Jana does not have kids of her own, nor is she in a relationship, she’s perfectly content with that — and says questions about her love life can “get old.”

“I’m like, ‘No I’m not, no I don’t have anyone,'” the reality star said while rolling her eyes during a hair appointment on her family’s hit TLC show. “Sometimes it can get a little, like, what? It’s not the only thing in the world to talk about.”

Jana agreed with her hairstylist that love could happen when she least expects it. “Maybe it will,” the TV personality said. “As for now it’s nice, I get to do a lot of different things, but … I mean, I wouldn’t mind it. There are those moments with, like, all the different couples are hanging out.”

She added, “People here and there, they’re like aww — or they feel bad for me! I’m like, whatever.”

Your time will come, J! Keep scrolling to see Jana and John’s cutest moments together.