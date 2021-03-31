Britney Spears broke her silence about the documentary detailing her life and career, revealing it made her overcome with emotions.

“My life has always been very speculated … watched … and judged,” the pop star, 39, began her statement via Instagram on Tuesday, March 30, addressing the sixth episode of The New York Times Presents, titled “Framing Britney Spears.”

“For my sanity, I need to dance to @iamstevent every night of my life to feel wild and human and alive!!! I have been exposed my whole life performing in front of people,” the music icon continued. After becoming one of the biggest stars on the planet, Spears revealed she often felt “judged,” “insulted” and “embarrassed” because of the way people viewed her. The Grammy-winning artist said she still grapples with those feelings today.

“As the world keeps on turning and life goes on, we still remain so fragile and sensitive as people!!! I didn’t watch the documentary but from what I did see of it, I was embarrassed by the light they put me in … I cried for two weeks and well … I still cry sometimes,” Spears continued, revealing the message she would like to share with fans. “I do what I can in my own spirituality with myself to try and keep my own joy … love … and happiness!!!! Every day dancing brings me joy!!! I’m not here to be perfect … perfect is boring … I’m here to pass on kindness.”

The new documentary available to watch on Hulu reflected on her rise to fame and included interviews from insiders close to the music icon. The 75-minute film talked about her childhood, sky-rocketing success after The All-New Mickey Mouse Club, public relationships, breakdown in the mid-2000s, controversial conservatorship and more.

Spears, who shares sons Preston, 15, and Jayden, 14, with ex-husband Kevin Federline, remains in a legal battle with her father, Jamie Spears, over her conservatorship, which is another sensitive subject for her and viewers.

In support of the star, fans began the #FreeBritney campaign in 2019, and Spears’ boyfriend, Sam Asghari, also showed public support to her in February 2021.

“Now it’s important for people to understand that I have zero respect for someone trying to control our relationship and constantly throwing obstacles our way,” Asghari, 27, wrote. “In my opinion, Jamie is a total d–k. I won’t be going into details because I’ve always respected our privacy but at the same time, I didn’t come to this country to not be able to express my opinion and freedom.”

After the documentary aired, Spears received many loving comments from her social media followers, and she has continued to share uplifting messages online.