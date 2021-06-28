Iggy Azalea Responds to Claims She Doesn’t Support Pal Britney Spears

From one “Pretty Girl” to another. Iggy Azalea clapped back at accusations she’s not supporting Britney Spears amid her lengthy conservatorship battle. The “Fancy” rapper responded to fans on June 25 via Twitter and told her side of the story.

Iggy, 31, collaborated with Britney, 39, on the 2015 single “Pretty Girls” and while the song’s music video currently has over 185 million views, the track failed to perform on the charts at the time. Twitter users called out Iggy and other artists who worked with Britney in the past for not speaking out in her defense.

The Australian musician explained her position after one fan tweeted, “One, Iggy did speak about it and y’all dragged her for it so it’s weird now that y’all switched up. Secondly, Iggy has ALWAYS been a supporter of Britney so this was so unnecessary.”

“Right, I said her team wouldn’t let her do promo and that they went through my house etc. and y’all said I was a hater,” Iggy responded.

“I am actually here to support someone in a way that’s helpful and also mindful,” she continued. “Britney has said in her own words, she’s embarrassed to even share this with the world. If she needed me to speak on her behalf, that message has been delivered to her. Other than that, I’m good.”

She continued, “I’ve done what I’m supposed to do, I’ve reached out. I’m not supposed to be mindlessly telling you all whatever was happening because half of these people are just here for entertainment not to help. I actually care and she can use me if she needs my voice. Leave me alone PLEASE.”

YouTube

Following the release of “Pretty Girls,” Iggy revealed on Twitter that the lack of promotion and marketing helped the single’s demise.

“It’s difficult to send a song up the charts without additional promo and tv performances etc.,” she wrote at the time. “Unfortunately, I’m just featured … [I] would have enjoyed performing it a lot, I think it got off to a powerful start. But you need content to compete in 2015.”

In 2016, Iggy appeared on Watch What Happens Live and shared that the “Toxic” singer’s team combed through her home right before the collaboration.

“They came and checked my place to make sure I wasn’t trying to stash anything weird and, like, get it to her or something … to make sure I wasn’t a bad influence,” Iggy said. “And I’m not. I passed the test!” She added that she was also forced to sign an NDA at the time and was not allowed to talk about the conservatorship.

Since 2008, Britney has been under a controversial conservatorship overseen by her father. It allows Jamie to have control over her finances and other parts of her personal life. On June 23, she addressed the court during her conservatorship hearing where she spoke out against her father and her legal issues. “It’s my wish and my dream for this to end,” Britney began her statement.