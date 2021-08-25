Going platinum! Jade Cline showed off her hair makeover while filming scenes for the upcoming season of Teen Mom 2.

The reality star, 24, was previously donning a multi-dimensional red color but opted for a much lighter hue this time around. “Back blondeee,” Jade captioned a video via Instagram Stories unveiling her new look on Tuesday, August 24.

Courtesy Jade Cline/Instagram

A freshly-blonde Jade was seen with her costars Briana DeJesus and Brittany DeJesus in social media clips they shared while shooting new episodes in Indianapolis, Indiana. The trio grabbed dinner and drinks while out and about.

Jade also took to her Stories with a video from inside their car fully equipped with camera gear including the caption, “#TeenMom2. Big Things Coming.”

Fans last saw the Teen Mom: Young and Pregnant alum appearing on the season 10 reunion special for TM2, showing the animosity that she and her mom, Christy, still had between each other.

Jade admitted she felt abandoned by Christy hours after getting her Brazilian butt lift [BBL] plastic surgery makeover in Miami, referring to when Christy went to go pick up her pain medicine and took hours to return.

“This television has wrecked my family completely,” Christy said while fighting back tears and reflecting on their drama with host Dr. Drew Pinsky. “I so regret doing this.”

Christy later apologized for the way Jade felt post-surgery, but some viewers believed her words did not seem sincere enough. Meanwhile, Jade also confessed that she was not on good terms with her mother at that time.

Instagram(2)

“I mean it’s been heart-wrenching … Every day, I miss my mom. I wanna talk to my mom,” the MTV personality continued, revealing her hopes for a better future.

Jade joined the cast of Teen Mom 2 in June 2019 following Jenelle Evans’ exit from the reality TV franchise. The cosmetologist is the proud parent of a 3-year-old daughter Kloie shared with ex Sean Austin. Kloie was born in September 2007 and viewers got to meet her on the first season of Young and Pregnant.

With new episodes of Teen Mom 2 underway, it seems fans will get to see much more of Jade and her new blonde ‘do on the show in the future.