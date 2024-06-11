Jennifer Lopez is begging Ben Affleck for one last chance to save their marriage after making the shocking decision to cancel her upcoming tour.

“J. Lo left this decision to cancel her tour until the very last second,” a source exclusively tells In Touch. “It was a very hard call for her to make. But then she had a crisis meeting where it was explained to her just how bad ticket sales were and the general consensus was that she’d save face by calling the whole thing off, which was obviously a huge blow, as she was so looking forward to going back on the road and getting comfort from her fans.”

However, canceling the tour will allow Jennifer, 54, to spend more time with her loved ones and deal with the issues in her marriage to Ben, 51. “As long as no paperwork is actually filed, Jen is still clinging to the possibility, however remote, that they’ll be able to turn things around,” the insider adds. “She is crying all the time and very upset. She goes from anger one minute, to despair, to panic attacks, to then deluding herself that it’s all just a blip and they’re going to be OK.”

Although Jen and Ben have yet to file divorce paperwork, they are living separate lives, with the actor currently staying at a rental home in Brentwood, California. The mansion that they share in Beverly Hills has also been put up for sale.

“It’s very clear that [Jen’s] fallen to pieces,” the insider says. “She’s saying she can’t imagine a scenario where she can exist without Ben in her life, which is putting a ton of pressure on him and not really helping the situation.”

In Touch exclusively reported on May 15 that the A-listers are “headed for a divorce” after less than two years of marriage. The news came after nearly two months went by with them not being photographed together in public. However, they have since been seen attending various events for their children together, although they’ve gone their separate ways after each outing.

“Jennifer is doing anything in her power to control the situation, unpleasant as it is,” a source previously told In Touch. “She’s going to the kids’ events to show Ben that things haven’t changed for her. She’s still his wife. She still loves him no matter what. And she loves his kids like they were her own.”

Ben shares his three kids with ex-wife Jennifer Garner, while J. Lo has teenage twins with ex-husband Marc Anthony.