Happy couple! Rihanna and A$AP Rocky are “on cloud nine” about the singer’s pregnancy with baby No. 1, an insider exclusively tells In Touch. “They’re more in love than ever.”

“She’s always wanted to be a mom and now, it’s happening for her,” gushes the source about the “Diamonds” singer, 33, adding that becoming pregnant is a “dream come true.” The “Praise the Lord” rapper (real name Rakim Mayers), 33, is also “over-the-moon” about their new addition.

The Barbados native is due in “late spring, around May,” says the insider.

DIGGZY/Shutterstock

Rihanna debuted her pregnancy by showing off her growing baby bump in New York City, in photos obtained by In Touch on January 31.

“She wanted to keep the pregnancy a secret for as long as possible and wore loose clothing to cover up the bump,” explains the insider about Ri’s low-key announcement. “Now, she’s in the second trimester and is really showing.”

The A-listers shared the exciting news with their loved ones at their home in Barbados over Christmas, notes the insider, and “they’re all thrilled.”

In Touch reached out to Rihanna and A$AP Rocky for comment but did not immediately hear back.

The Fenty Beauty creator and New York City native began quietly dating in 2020 following her split from Saudi billionaire Hassan Jameel. The parents-to-be were friends for years before their dynamic turned romantic and having a baby together “has cemented their relationship.”

Both of the artists previously talked about their desires to have kids one day. Rihanna revealed she wanted to become a mother “more than anything in life” during a sit down with Interview Magazine in June 2019. She also divulged to Vogue in March 2020 that she hopes to have a large family some day.

“I know I will want to live differently [in 10 years]. I’ll have kids — three or four of ’em,” the “Only Girl” artist said at the time. “They diminish you as a mother if there’s not a dad in your kids’ lives. But the only thing that matters is happiness, that’s the only healthy relationship between a parent and a child. That’s the only thing that can raise a child truly, is love.”

The feeling is definitely mutual. In 2021, A$AP told GQ he believed he would “absolutely” be ready to be a father “if” it was his “destiny.”

“I think I’d be an incredible, remarkably, overall amazing dad,” he gushed at the time. “I would have a very fly child. Very.”

During the same interview, the “Babushka Boi” rapper made it clear that he was in it for the long haul with his lady love.

“So much better when you got The One. She amounts to probably, like, a million of the other ones. I think when you know, you know. She’s The One,” he said, adding that Rihanna “absolutely” inspires his music.

A$AP added, “I think it’s important to have somebody that you can bounce those creative juices and ideas off of.”