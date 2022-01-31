When is Rihanna‘s due date? The pregnant singer, who is expecting baby No. 1 with boyfriend A$AP Rocky, is set to give birth “in late spring around May,” an insider told In Touch.

“Rihanna and A$AP are on cloud nine about the pregnancy,” the source divulged. “She’s always wanted to be a mom and now it’s happening for her. It’s a dream come true. A$AP is over-the-moon too,” they added. “The baby has cemented their relationship and they’re more in love than ever.”

Rihanna and A$AP did not immediately respond to In Touch‘s requests for comment.

The Barbados native, 33, and “F–kin’ Problems” rapper, also 33, were photographed in New York City over the weekend, where she proudly showed off her bare baby bump. The Fenty Beauty mogul wore a pink puffer jacket paired with ripped jeans and lots of colorful jewelry. The couple looked lovingly at one another in the snaps.

Back in May, A$AP got candid about his romance with Rihanna in an interview with GQ, calling her the “love of my life.” When asked what it felt like to be in a relationship, he said, “So much better. So much better when you got ‘The One.’ She amounts to probably, like, a million of the other ones. I think when you know, you know. She’s ‘The One.'”

In regards to fatherhood, A$AP said starting a family is “in my destiny, absolutely.” As he put it at the time, “I think I’d be an incredible, remarkably overall amazing dad. I would have a very fly child. Very.”

DIGGZY/Shutterstock

Although the pair sparked romance rumors as far back as 2013, they didn’t officially get together until years later. Rihanna split from her boyfriend of three years, billionaire Hassan Jameel, in January 2020. That July, she featured A$AP in her Fenty Skin campaign, and the duo did several interviews together to promote the collab.

Rihanna previously opened up about family planning to British Vogue in March 2020, noting that “life is really short.”

“You don’t have a lot of time to tolerate s–t, you know? You put so much on your plate. When you’re overwhelmed, you need to start cutting things out. And I’m overwhelmed too much,” she said. “What’s happening now is that I’m going back to black and white. My gray area is shutting down.”

“I know I will want to live differently,” the “Umbrella” artist added, saying that within the next 10 years she sees herself having “three or four” children, whether she has a partner or not.

“I feel like society makes me want to feel like, ‘Oh, you got it wrong … ‘ They diminish you as a mother if there’s not a dad in your kids’ lives,” Rihanna explained. “But the only thing that matters is happiness; that’s the only healthy relationship between a parent and a child. That’s the only thing that can raise a child truly, is love.”