Before Meghan Markle became royalty, she was best known for her career as an actress. Three years after stepping down from her royal duties, she has signed a deal with Hollywood agency WME. Keep scrolling to learn about Meghan’s acting career and find out if she’s going to return to the world on television and movies.

Is Meghan Markle Returning to Acting?

WME announced their deal with Meghan on Thursday, April 27.

“We are honored to announce that WME now represents Meghan, The Duchess of Sussex in all areas,” the talent agency revealed via Twitter alongside a photo of the Duchess of Sussex.

Meghan’s team includes Jill Smoller, the longtime agent of her close friend Serena Williams, according to Variety.

The talent agency will reportedly take over representation for Meghan and her husband Prince Harry’s company, Archewell Productions, “to produce programming that informs, elevates, and inspires.”

Through the production company, which they launched in 2020, the couple has worked with Netflix to develop both scripted and unscripted projects. One of their most recent projects was the couple’s 2022 docuseries, Harry & Meghan.

Despite signing the deal, Variety reported that Meghan will likely stay behind the camera as a producer and won’t return to acting.

What Has Meghan Markle Said About Her Return to Acting?

The Los Angeles native previously reflected on her Hollywood career while speaking to Variety in October 2022.

“I guess never say never, but my intention is to absolutely not [again],” she said about possibly returning to acting.

Meghan then added that she “didn’t think [she’d] ever be in the entertainment industry again” before starting Archewell.

What TV Shows and Movies Has Meghan Markle Acted In?

The royal family member made her professional acting debut during a 1995 episode of Married … with Children.

She went on to make guest appearances on shows including General Hospital, Century City, CSI: NY, 90210, ‘Til Death, Without a Trace, Fringe and The League.

From 2006 until 2007, Meghan served as a suitcase girl on Deal or No Deal.

She had her big break when she was cast as Rachel Zane on USA Network’s Suits, which she starred on from 2011 until 2018. Meghan filmed her final episode of the series before she married Harry in 2018.

As for films, Meghan has acted in Horrible Bosses (2011), Dysfunctional Friends (2012), Random Encounters (2013) and Anti-Social (2015).

Her most recent acting credit was as the narrator in the 2020 film Elephant.