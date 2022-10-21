Called out. Meghan Markle was slammed as a “hypocrite” after she took a sexy role on 90210 after Deal or No Deal.

During the October 18 episode of her “Archetypes” podcast, Meghan, 41, admitted she felt “objectified” while working as a suitcase girl on the game show in 2006, adding that she was “reduced to a bimbo.”

Soon after Meghan made the comments, fans took to social media to point out that one of her follow-up roles was as a character performing oral sex in a car during the pilot episode of the CW’s 90210 in September 2008.

A clip of the scene surfaced online, which showed main character Ethan Ward — played by Dustin Milligan — looking shocked when his love interest spotted him adjusting his pants as Meghan’s character’s head popped up from his lap.

Todd Williamson/Invision/AP/Shutterstock

“YEARS after you left deal or no deal for ‘being treated like a bimbo’, you took on roles giving men BJ’s in cars in 90210, taking your top off to grill burgers in Men’s Health, had a ton of sex scenes in Suits. You’ve objectified YOURSELF,” one person wrote via Twitter. “You’re not a victim girl.”

Another added, “She’s a lying hypocrite.”

The backlash continued as more fans responded to Meghan’s Deal or No Deal comments in light of the 90210 clip. “More and more people are seeing her for the hypocrite she is,” another Twitter user wrote.

However, the Duchess of Sussex did receive some support from others online. “As an actress you have to take jobs you don’t particularly like or empathize with to pay the bills? I can’t say I was thrilled to play ‘Peasant 4’ or ‘Cheating Wife’ either,” one person pointed out.

During the latest episode of her podcast, the California native reflected on her time on Deal or No Deal from 2006 until 2007. “I ended up quitting the show. I was so much more than what was being objectified on the stage. I didn’t like feeling forced to be all looks. And little substance,” she said.

The Suits alum said the suitcase girls were told to put “padding in your bra,” use hair extensions and put on fake eyelashes to be ready for the camera.

“We were even given spray-tan vouchers each week because there was a very cookie cutter idea, of precisely what we should look like. It was solely about our beauty,” Meghan recalled. She added that she was “really grateful” for the work at the time in order to pay her bills, though she didn’t like “how it made me feel, which was not smart … I didn’t like feeling forced to be all looks.”