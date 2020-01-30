What is happening here? Kaia Gerber posted a confusing photo of herself showing off her stomach while reading a parenting book, The One Minute Mother, and eating ice cream on Wednesday, January 29. “Read into this,” the 18-year-old captioned the snap on her Instagram Stories.

The model — who sported maroon leggings with a gray sports bra and a white sweatshirt — hid her face in the picture. Prior to the cryptic message, Kaia shared a photo of herself wearing a sparkly black dress on the ‘gram.

Courtesy of Kaia Gerber/Instagram

The brunette beauty recently split from Pete Davidson after dating for a couple of months, so fans want to know — is she expecting? One person wrote, “Is Kaia Gerber pregnant or is this the first time we’ve seen her look bloated?” while another echoed, “Is @KaiaGerber pregnant or am I just confused about something?” However, a third person explained that she’s probably just full after having the sweet treat. “Kaia Gerber eats a teaspoon of vegan ice cream and drinks a glass of water and y’all think she’s pregnant,” they wrote.

Ultimately, it seems like Kaia is just trying to move on from the SNL star, 26. On January 21, Kaia was spotted strutting her stuff at the Chanel runway show in Paris. During the event, she wore a white cocktail dress with a full tulle skirt and looked serious as she posed for photographers and attendees.

In early January, Kaia was officially back on the market, and needless to say, her parents, Cindy Crawford and Rande Gerber, were thrilled. “Cindy and Rande are relieved the relationship is over,” a source told In Touch exclusively. At the moment, the comedian is “focusing on getting his life back on track” by working on his sobriety.

The former flames sparked dating rumors when they were seen having a meal at Sadelle’s in New York City in October. “They were laughing with each other and eating,” an eyewitness told In Touch at the time. “They seemed happy.”

The two dined alone and “weren’t touchy at all,” the onlooker explained. “They were just happy to be around each other.”

Welp, another one bites the dust. In the meantime, can you give us more information, Kaia?