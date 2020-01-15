Why so glum, girl? Kaia Gerber looked rather somber when she returned to New York City with her mom, Cindy Crawford, after a getaway to Miami on January 15 — just one day after news of her split from Pete Davidson broke.

Kaia, 18, and Cindy, 53, spent a weekend away in Florida as the Saturday Night Live star is focusing on his sobriety. “Pete is focusing on getting his life back on track,” an insider exclusively told In Touch. “Cindy and Rande [Gerber] are relieved the relationship is over.”

Rumors that the duo were in a relationship first started swirling back in October 2019. An eyewitness who saw them at Sadelle’s in New York City revealed exclusively to In Touch at the time that “they were laughing with each other and eating” during a dinner date. “They seemed happy,” the source said. Although they “weren’t touchy” in public, “they were just happy to be around each other.”

In December 2019, Pete, 26, confirmed that they were dating during a “Weekend Update” segment on SNL. While joking around with host Colin Jost, he said, “It’s not fair, Colin. You get to date a famous woman and everyone’s delighted. But when I do it, the world wants to punch me in the throat.”

“What’d I do?” he added. “If I’m your type of guy that your daughter — or mother — is into, then trust me, I’m the best-case scenario. There are a million guys who look like me, and I’m the only one with a job. It’s like, me or Tyga.”

But during that appearance, Pete also may have offered the first clue that he was going back to rehab — and soon. “I’m going on a little ‘vacation,’” he joked about his holiday plans. “You know, the kind of vacation where insurance pays for some of it and they take your phone and shoelaces and you have roommates, but it still costs like $100,000.”

What do you think Kaia will do with the “P” necklace she was spotted wearing back in November if it was indeed linked to her now-former beau? We doubt we’ll see it during any of her jet-setting any time soon.

