Here's Where Hannah and Zak From 'Are You the One?' Season 3 Stand Today

MTV’s Are You the One? is responsible for some of reality TV’s cutest couples. Take Hannah Rathbun and Zak Longo from season 3, for example. While the attractive pair didn’t exactly have a fairytale romance on the series, Hannah and Zak went on to date for years. To find out where the AYTO? alums stand today, keep reading!

Hannah and Zak weren’t each other’s Perfect Match:

Just like Chris Tolleson and Shanley McIntee from season 1 of Are You the One?, Hannah and Zak didn’t let the show’s algorithm — or the Truth Booth — stop them from being together. In the end, Hannah’s Perfect Match was Hunter Barfield and Zak’s Perfect Match was Kayla Brackett. Additionally, the season 3 cast managed to secure the $1 million prize.

Hannah and Zak dated for over three years following Are You the One?:

After AYTO? aired in 2015, Hannah and Zak seemingly lived together in Los Angeles where they collaborated on tons of content for YouTube and a now-defunct app called Vine. Moreover, the pair constantly shared loved-up photos from their travels all over the globe. Ultimately, Hannah and Zak were very much an influencer couple.

Hannah and Zak seemingly called it quits in 2018:

According to a December 2018 Reddit post, Hannah confirmed her split from Zak. “Are you still dating @zaklongo??” one fan commented on her Instagram post at the time. “No, sadly he had a problem with being faithful.”

That month, Zak also posted a YouTube revealing he was single. However, he didn’t explicitly explain a reason for their breakup. Since then, both Zak and Hannah have deleted the countless photos of each other on Instagram. That said, they both appear to be single!

As it stands, seasons 1 and 2 of Are You the One? are available to stream on Netflix. The platform has yet to reveal whether or not they’ll be picking up later seasons. Thankfully, there are a number of ways to relive Zak and Hannah’s journey — including MTV.com and CBS All Access.