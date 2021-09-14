90 Day Fiancé star Ed “Big Ed” Brown’s fiancée, Elizabeth “Liz” Woods, sparked pregnancy rumors with a cryptic message following their engagement news, but she exclusively tells In Touch they are just getting a new dog!

“We are welcoming 4 paws coming,” Liz, 28, explains in a statement. “[My daughter] has been asking for a sibling and I told her we could get a dog instead.”

Her response comes after she sent fans into a frenzy by revealing she was expanding her family. In a photo posted to her Instagram Stories, it showed her daughter cutting and tying the edges of the blanket to prepare it for their new addition, which led to speculation they were having a child.

“Blanket for baby brother,” Liz, who is already a proud mom, teased with paw print and red heart emojis on Tuesday, September 14. “Our family is growing.”

Courtesy of Elizabeth Marie/Instagram

The baby rumors came shortly after news broke of their engagement on September 8. At the time, Liz was spotted rocking a massive diamond ring on her wedding finger while out with Ed at a nightclub in Santa Monica, proving they had reconciled and strengthened their relationship following their dramatic split on 90 Day: The Single Life. Furthermore, Ed was proudly introducing Liz as his “beautiful fiancée” to other people during their night out.

Fans were introduced to Ed’s bride-to-be on season 1 of the discovery+ spinoff following their meeting at his favorite restaurant in San Diego, where she worked as a manager. He and Liz grew close after his fizzled romance with ex Rosemarie “Rose” Vega aired on season 4 of 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days.

Although Ed and Liz were platonic at first, a deeper connection soon blossomed and the duo began dating. At some point, though, they went through a rough patch and parted ways, which fans saw unfold on The Single Life.

Liz told In Touch in May that in hindsight, she regretted moving too “fast” in their relationship. Since then, however, it appears they have overcome their issues.

Now, they have plans to wed and are expanding their family with a new pup!