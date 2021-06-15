Irina Shayk Plays With Daughter After Romantic Getaway With Kanye West

Irina Shayk is on mommy duty! The supermodel took her daughter Lea out to play in New York City on Thursday, June 10, the same day she returned from her romantic France getaway with Kanye West.

Irina — who shares her 4-year-old daughter with ex Bradley Cooper — didn’t look too bothered in the Big Apple by Lea’s crying.

At one point, Lea’s wailing subsided, and she sat on her mom’s lap as they played around at a park.

Irina, 35, stunned in a black button-down, black mask, black boots and dark shades. Lea wore a white floral dress.

Kanye, 44, and the Victoria’s Secret Angel flew back from their romantic European trip together. The lovebirds first ignited romance rumors after they were photographed together in Provence, France, on June 8 — the rapper’s 44th birthday.

In Touch confirmed the duo were dating one day later on June 9. A source dished at the time, “They’ve been friends for years. And recently they got even closer. They’re seeing where this goes.”

The “Famous” singer is on the rebound following his breakup and amid his divorce from estranged wife Kim Kardashian.

A separate insider told In Touch that Bradley, 46, is hoping the relationship brewing between Irina and Kanye “fizzles out quickly” for Lea’s sake.

“It‘s only a matter of time before [all of the hype] spills over into his daughter Lea’s life,” the insider continued. “[Bradley is] very protective of his daughter.”

“Bradley is happy that Irina is dating,” the insider added. “What he’s not happy about is who she is dating. He hates all the publicity she’s getting and will continue to get because she’s now with Kanye.”

The catwalk queen and Yeezy designer seem to be a match made in heaven as he “loves the idea” of himself and Irina becoming “Hollywood’s next power couple,” an insider told Life & Style on June 12. “Kanye loves his fashion side hustle, sometimes more than his music, and Irina would be his ideal muse.”

