Sam Asghari filed for divorce from his now-estranged wife, Britney Spears, after 14 months of marriage, In Touch confirmed. Despite enjoying what appeared to be a blissful marriage, the pair’s relationship ultimately fell apart one year after they tied the knot.

Are Britney Spears and Sam Asghari Divorced?

Britney and Sam are not legally divorced yet, but they split in July. However, the duo’s “divorce is in the works,” a source exclusively told In Touch on August 16. That day, Sam filed for divorce from Britney at the Superior Court of California in Los Angeles County.

According to court documents obtained by In Touch, Sam cited “irreconcilable differences” as the reason behind the dissolution of their marriage. As the petitioner, Sam listed their date of separation as July 28. Sam is also requesting spousal support and to “terminate the court’s ability to award support” to the respondent (Britney). Additionally, Sam requested Britney to pay for his attorneys’ fees.

After Sam filed for divorce, multiple outlets reported that the pair previously signed an ironclad prenuptial agreement before they got married in 2022.

Shutterstock

Why Did Britney Spears and Sam Asghari Split?

The reason behind Britney and Sam’s separation is currently unclear. However, an insider exclusively told In Touch that Britney is the one who “wants out of her marriage.”

“Even though she’s pushed Sam to the brink with her erratic behavior, he would probably keep enduring it, but she’s adamant,” the source said. “She’s accused him of everything from spying on her, secretly recording her, cheating on her, talking to her family behind her back and other horrible things. She now thinks that Sam was always using her, that she was his meal ticket and that he never truly loved her.”

Just three months before news of their split broke, Sam shut down breakup speculation in May by posting a since-deleted social media clip of himself blasting the “disgusting” rumors.

“Ninety-nine percent of the time those are all clickbait [stories] for you to click and for them to make money, and that time is over,” Sam said at the time.

Five months prior, the Can You Keep a Secret? actor slammed a rumor that surfaced online claiming that Britney had a public “meltdown” while on a date with Sam at a restaurant. He shared a video via his Instagram Stories telling his followers, “Don’t believe everything you read online, people.”

Did Britney Spears Cheat on Sam Asghari?

Cheating rumors have surfaced about the estranged couple since they split. While a source exclusively told In Touch that Britney was the one who accused Sam of “cheating on her,” fans also wonder if she was the culprit because he filed for divorce from her.

However, neither Britney nor Sam has publicly commented on their split.

How Long Have Britney Spears and Sam Asghari Been Together?

The “Gimme More” artist and the personal fitness trainer first met in 2016 on the set of her “Slumber Party” music video. They started dating shortly afterward and got engaged nearly five years later in September 2021.

In June 2022, Britney and Sam tied the knot in an intimate wedding ceremony in L. A.