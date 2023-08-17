Britney Spears and Sam Asghari split after one year of marriage and a divorce “is in the works,” a source exclusively told In Touch on August 16. In the aftermath of the shocking breakup news, fans are desperate to know what went wrong between the former flames — with some suspecting that cheating was the cause of their separation.

Did Britney Spears Cheat on Sam Asghari?

Just hours after news broke of their split on August 16, 2023, Sam filed for divorce from Britney, according to multiple outlets. He reportedly cited “irreconcilable differences” and is requesting for his estranged wife to provide spousal support and to cover the cost of his attorneys. Sam also listed his and Britney’s date of separation as July 28, 2023.

Rumors quickly circulated online alleging that the personal fitness trainer confronted the “Womanizer” artist to ask whether she had cheated on him. Sam then reportedly moved out of their home in Los Angeles.

Neither Britney nor Sam has publicly addressed their separation.

Did Sam Asghari Cheat on Britney Spears?

After In Touch confirmed that the Princess of Pop and the Hot Seat actor separated, a source exclusively told In Touch that Britney accused Sam of multiple startling accusations, including infidelity.

“She’s accused him of everything from spying on her, secretly recording her, cheating on her, talking to her family behind her back and other horrible things,” the insider said. “She now thinks that Sam was always using her, that she was his meal ticket and that he never truly loved her.”

Sara De Boer/startraksphoto.com

Why Did Britney Spears and Sam Asghari Split?

Fans questioned the status of Britney and Sam’s relationship multiple times throughout their marriage. However, the estranged couple consistently shut down breakup rumors. In January 2023, Sam blasted a report claiming that Britney had a “meltdown” with him in a restaurant.

“Don’t believe what you read online, people,” he said in a video he shared to his Instagram Stories that month.

Five months later, Sam took to social media to share a since-deleted video, slamming “disgusting” reports of trouble in paradise between him and Britney.

“Ninety-nine percent of the time those are all clickbait [stories] for you to click and for them to make money, and that time is over,” Sam insisted. Britney even proved she and Sam were going strong by sharing a since-deleted Instagram video in May 2023 of them sharing a kiss. In her caption, the “Circus” artist gushed that she felt “so blessed to be with such an incredible husband who inspires [her] everyday!!”

Nevertheless, Britney and Sam’s relationship had already started to crumble. By August 2023, a source exclusively told In Touch that Britney wanted “out of her marriage,” adding that she was “adamant” to leave Sam. The reason why Britney wanted to end her and Sam’s marriage, though, is still unclear.

How Long Were Britney Spears and Sam Asghari Married?

Britney and Sam got married in June 2022. Their wedding made headlines at the time for its guest list, which included stars such as Madonna and Selena Gomez.

The pair tied the knot nearly six years after they met on the set of her “Slumber Party” music video in 2016. In September 2021, Britney and Sam announced their engagement.