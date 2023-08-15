Brad Pitt is enjoying his “ultra-private” relationship with girlfriend Ines de Ramon, an insider exclusively tells In Touch.

The Ocean’s Eleven actor, ​59, is trying to keep his relationship with Ines, 30, out of the spotlight. However, the insider reveals the couple is “basically spending all their free time together.”

“You could say they’re pretty much living together at his homes in ​L.A. and in Europe, but it’s not like Ines has given up her own home here, not yet anyway,” the source adds. “Brad and Ines haven’t gotten to that official stage just yet, but it’s just a matter of time.”

The pair first sparked romance rumors in November 2022 after they attended a Bono show together in Los Angeles. Brad and Ines were spotted cozying up to each other outside of the venue as they chatted with Sean Penn, Cindy Crawford, the model’s husband Rande Gerber and Vivi Nevo.

Later that month, an insider exclusively told In Touch that Brad was “really into” the certified nutritionist. “There’s a lot to like,” the source said at the time. “She’s gorgeous, smart, funny, loves art and architecture and she isn’t intimidated by him in the least.”

The insider explained that “Brad’s number one issue when meeting girls” is that “his fame gets in the way.” However, the source said, “Ines gets it.”

“She isn’t shy, she’s super confident, and she goes after what she wants,” the insider said. “She likes Brad and she didn’t make that a secret, which he found refreshing.”

Prior to her relationship with the Once Upon a Time in Hollywood actor, Ines married Paul Wesley in 2019. However, their love wasn’t meant to be and they split in September 2022 after three years of marriage.

“The decision to separate is mutual and occurred five months ago. They request privacy at this time,” a rep for Paul, 41, and Ines said in a statement at the time.

Meanwhile, Brad married Angelina Jolie in 2014. Angelina, 48, filed for divorce from Brad in 2016 after a decade as a couple, while they were both declared single by April 2019. The pair went on to fight in a messy legal battle over custody of their six children and assets. Brad and Angela share kids Maddox, Pax, Zahara, Shiloh and twins Knox and Vivienne.

Shutterstock (2)

In Touch exclusively confirmed that their “divorce is final” in August. Additionally, Angelina agreed to go to mediation to settle their separate Miraval lawsuit, according to court docs. Brad previously accused his ex of “vindictively” selling her part of the $164 million business out from under him in the separate lawsuit.

“They’ve spent so much money on these legal battles, including the custody fight, and Angie eventually could have gone broke, so it’s smart to cut her losses,” a source said at the time about the former couple. “It’s a huge victory for Brad.”

Now that his divorce with Angelina has been settled, the insider told In Touch that Brad is enjoying every minute he can with Ines at his 990-acre Château Miraval estate in the south of France. “They’ve been spending a romantic summer together,” the source shared. “Miraval really is his happy place.”