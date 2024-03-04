Pregnant rapper Danielle Bregoli, a.k.a. Bhad Bhabie, allegedly sparked a fight at a West Hollywood restaurant over the weekend by slapping boyfriend Le Vaughn in the midst of an argument.

Danielle, 20 — who is most known for her appearance as a rebellious 13-year-old on Dr. Phil in 2016 — was spotted dining with some friends and her boyfriend at Toca Madera in West Hollywood on March 2, according to TMZ. As seen in video footage obtained by the publication on Sunday, March 3, Danielle and Le Vaughn, 25, were seemingly arguing at their table, although it’s unclear what the argument was about. The footage showed Danielle seemingly yelling at Le Vaughn as her friends attempted to pull her away.

In another video obtained by TMZ on Sunday, two women — allegedly one of Danielle’s friends and another diner — could be seen screaming at each other and throwing their fists up before one of them was removed from the restaurant.

While Danielle did not appear to be involved in the brawl, witnesses told TMZ that she allegedly slapped Le Vaughn during their argument. One of Danielle’s friends allegedly noticed that someone at a table nearby was recording the dispute, which led the fight to break out.

In a statement to TMZ, a rep for the “Cash Me Outside” creator said, “Danielle was just trying to have a relaxing dinner with her friends as she is very pregnant. The issue was that these drunk women were filming Danielle and her party and then started yelling stuff at them.”

The statement continued, “Danielle was arguing with her table because her boyfriend was trying to be protective and stop these people from harassing them and filming them. Danielle wanted her friends to just let it go but the restaurant didn’t get involved and it escalated.”

Danielle revealed that she was pregnant with baby No. 1 on December 1, 2023. She shared the news by posting a mirror selfie featuring her growing bump in a tight T-shirt on Instagram. While she did not include Le Vaughn in the post, a source confirmed to People at the time that she was expecting the child with her boyfriend.

Less than two weeks later, Danielle announced that she was having a baby girl by sharing a photo from her Heaven by Marc Jacobs x Barragan campaign. The image showed her sitting on a motorcycle with her bump on display as pink smoke surrounded the vehicle.

Not much is known about Le Vaughn or his relationship with Danielle. However, he popped up on her Instagram account sometime in 2021. In April 2023, TMZ reported that the couple got each other’s names tattooed on their bodies. Le Vaughn appears to have one other child, as he posted a birthday tribute to a little boy in July 2023. The photo showed the boy posing with a “ONE” sign. In the caption, Le Vaughn wrote, “Happy birthday son.”

If you or someone you know is experiencing domestic violence, please call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-7233 for confidential support.