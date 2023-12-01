Surprise! Danielle Bregoli, also known by her rapper name Bhad Bhabie, has announced that she’s pregnant with her first child.

Danielle, 20, took to her Instagram feed with a set of mirror selfies on Friday, December 1. The internet personality sported a pair of gray sweatpants and a tight-fitting white T-shirt that put her baby bump on display. She did not write a caption.

Danielle has not yet revealed the father of the baby. However, she has been in a relationship with fellow rapper Le Vaughn for several months. Not much is known about her boyfriend or their romance, but TMZ revealed in April that the couple had each other’s names tattooed on their bodies. Danielle got “Le Vaughn” in cursive red ink on her chest, as well as “1111,” which was seemingly in reference to his birthday. Meanwhile, Le Vaughn got “Danielle Marie” in black cursive on his neck.

Most of Danielle’s Instagram feed has been wiped clean, so there’s not much evidence of their relationship on her page. However, on November 11, she shared a photo they took at a basketball game. The image showed Le Vaughn leaning back in his seat and looking down at his lap, with one arm resting on Danielle’s crossed legs. She gave the camera a sultry stare.

“Happy birthday baby,” Danielle captioned the post, tagging his account. The “Hi Bich” rapper has appeared on Le Vaughn’s page a few times since May.

Danielle first became known during her appearance on Dr. Phil in September 2016, where her phrase, “Cash me outside, how ‘bout that?” became a viral meme. The internet sensation appeared on the talk show alongside her mother to discuss her reckless behavior in a segment titled, “I Want to Give Up My Car-Stealing, Knife-Wielding, Twerking 13-Year-Old Daughter Who Tried to Frame Me for a Crime.”

Courtesy of Bhad Bhabie/Instagram

Following her appearance on Dr. Phil, Danielle spent time at a facility for troubled teens known as the Turn-About Ranch. She later spoke out online about her experience there and accused the staff of treating the teens poorly. Additionally, Danielle had a run-in with the law, where she was arrested and pleaded guilty to charges of grand theft, marijuana possession and filing a false police report in July 2017. She was sentenced to five years on probation, according to the New York Daily News, but the probation ended early in March 2018 after she brought a new lawyer to her case.

Danielle has since made a name for herself as a rapper, with her debut single, “These Heaux,” reaching No. 77 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart in August 2017. She became the youngest female rap artist to debut on the chart. Danielle has since released more than a dozen other singles and headlined the Bhanned in the USA tour in 2018. She was also nominated for the 2018 Top Rap Female Artist at the Billboard Music Awards.