It’s hard to believe Danielle Bregoli, known professionally as Bhad Bhabie, has only been in the spotlight since September 2016. After all, her viral catchphrase, “Catch me outside, how ’bout that?” is still used today.

That said, Danielle, who turned 18 years old in March 2021, has come a long way since appearing on Dr. Phil five years ago. At first, it seemed as though the Florida native would become just another internet personality. However, in 2017, Danielle transformed herself into rapper Bhad Bhabie.

Since then, she’s released several popular singles, including “Hi Bich,” “Gucci Flip Flops” featuring Lil Yachty, “Geek’d” featuring Lil Baby and “Bestie” featuring Kodak Black and Megan Thee Stallion. In 2018, Danielle was even nominated for the Billboard Music Award for Top Female Rap Artist.

Even with her mainstream success, the songwriter is no stranger to trolls. “It’s just like, whatever. I really don’t care. I mean, I knew there were haters, I just didn’t know there were ridiculous haters. I’m just kind of taking what I get and making the best out of it, honestly,” Danielle previously told Billboard.

“I always told myself, no matter where I was in life, I’m not gonna end up like other people. I’m always gonna do my own thing. I wanna be something — whether I’m 19 years old working at a pet store or I’m 19 years old with a No. 1 record — I wanna be the biggest I can be to my crowd, no matter what my crowd is,” she added. “I’ve always been the popular one in my school, in my town. Everyone always knew who I was.”

Ultimately, Danielle no longer looks at Bhad Bhabie as a persona. “That’s just who I am. Everyone thinks I’m just acting and [Bhad Bhabie] is who I play for the camera or a whole plan that I had. But this is just me 24/7 and that’s what’s gotten me to where I am,” she told Inked magazine in July 2021. “When I’m raw and I’m natural, that’s what made people realize, ‘God, she really is cool and all this stuff we like about her is genuine.’”

