How ‘bout that? Danielle Bregoli, also known by her rapper name Bhad Bhabie and her viral nickname “Cash Me Ousside” Girl, surprised the world with the news of her first pregnancy in December 2023. Though she did not confirm the father of the baby, an insider revealed to People that she was expecting the child with her longtime boyfriend, fellow rapper Le Vaughn.

Who Is Bhad Bhabie’s Boyfriend, Le Vaughn?

Not much is known about Le Vaughn or when he and Danielle started dating. However, she reportedly shared a since-deleted video with him on her Instagram back in 2021. “Love this man 100x over,” she wrote in the caption, as Hollywood Life reported.

Danielle wiped her Instagram clean and only recently began posting again, but one of her three posts is a birthday shoutout to Le Vaughn. On November 11, 2023, she shared a photo of herself and Le Vaughn at a basketball game, with his hand resting on her knee. “Happy birthday baby,” she wrote, tagging her boyfriend. Le Vaughn has also shared photos with Danielle on his page.

TMZ revealed in April that Danielle and Le Vaughn got each other’s names tattooed on their bodies. The “Hi Bich” rapper got “Le Vaughn” in cursive red ink on her chest, as well as “1111,” which seemed to reference his birthday. Meanwhile, Le Vaughn opted to have “Danielle Marie” inked on his neck in black cursive lettering.

When Did Bhad Bhabie Announce Her Pregnancy?

Danielle revealed her pregnancy with a pair of mirror selfies on Instagram on December 1. In the photos, she wore a pair of gray sweatpants and a tight white T-shirt that showed off her baby bump.

Courtesy of Bhad Bhabie/Instagram

Less than two weeks later, on December 12, the Dr. Phil alum announced that she was having a baby girl by sharing a photo from a campaign for Heaven by Marc Jacobs x Barragan. The image showed Danielle straddling a motorcycle in purple sparkling pants and a matching crop top, her bump on full display. Pink smoke emerged from the motorcycle’s exhaust pipe.

“Marc Jacobs‘ team reached out to have me shoot for Heaven and it was right before the pregnancy had leaked so they didn’t know,” she told Women’s Wear Daily of the shoot. “When they found out they really wanted to do it still and I did too so we made it happen. It was a quick turnaround but I love how it came out. We thought it would be cool to try and do a gender reveal with the images so we had some fun with it. I’m really just enjoying this whole experience and grateful I have these amazing pictures to share with my daughter one day.”

Does Le Vaughn Have Other Kids?

Le Vaughn appears to have one other child, as seen in a birthday post on July 25. He shared photos of a little boy posing with a “ONE” sign and wrote in the caption, “Happy birthday son.”