He’s in love with the coco! Coco Austin was spotted twerking and grinding on husband Ice-T at a New York City nightclub – and she wants the world to see.

“Me in my babe at the club!!” Coco, 43, captioned a video shared via Instagram on Wednesday, April 20.

The video showed the Ice Loves Coco alum rocking long pink hair which she parted to the side, skin-tight blue leggings and a tropical print wrap top that left little to the imagination, as she danced to Tipico Urbano’s hit “I’m In Love With the Coco.”

“I love I got my own anthem in clubs,” Coco joked, referring to the popular 2016 jam while husband Ice-T, 64, joined in on the mic.

Coco opened up to In Touch last summer about the importance of looking good for date nights with the Law & Order: Special Victims Unit star.

“He likes me to get dressed up in something sexy,” she said in August 2021, revealing she enjoys getting glammed up just as much.

“If we go see a movie, he wants me to look cute with heels, nothing frumpy, because you have to, you kind of have to incorporate — what did you guys look like when you guys first met. You guys were at your best, right?” Coco explained to In Touch. “As a couple, you guys really thought about what you were going to wear when you were around each other.”

“Like every little detail about each other, where you’re tiptoeing around at your best when you first got with your mate,” Coco continued. “So, you have to remember that and do that for your date nights. And it’s always worked out for us.”

Courtesy of Coco Austin/Instagram

“We’re a couple that likes to go out and listen to music and dance,” she added. “I’m a dancer. I love to dance. Not necessarily Ice, but he sits back and watches me.”

As for when they get home from their dates, however, the pair often “schedule” their “sexy time.”

“Sexy time is kind of iffy because now we turned it into the family bed,” she said in an interview with E! News in March. “We schedule those times in. We have a dog handler to take the dogs, we have a babysitter. It is so worth it because it is not going to last forever. [Chanel] being little like this is not going to last forever.”

Coco and Ice-T share daughter Chanel, 6, while he is also a dad to daughter LeTesha Marrow and son Tracy Marrow Jr. from past relationships.