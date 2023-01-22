I Am Jazz star Jazz Jennings has such supportive and lovable parents, but are they still together? Greg and Jeanette Jennings have appeared on their daughter’s show since 2015. However, their whole family has been on TV since Jazz was just 6 years old.

Keep reading to learn everything we know about Jazz’s parents’ marriage.

Are Jazz Jennings Parents Still Together?

While Greg and Jeanette aren’t as active on social media as their reality TV star daughter, the two have still given fans an update on their marriage.

In April 2022, Greg shared a sweet photo of him and Jeanette enjoying a beach day.

“Sundaze and fundaze with my honey!” he captioned the Instagram post at the time.

Jazz has also given fans a glimpse into her parents’ relationship outside of their reality show. In August 2021, the YouTuber celebrated her folks’ anniversary.

“Happy anniversary mom and dad! I love you both immensely, and I’m inspired by your love every day,” Jazz captioned her post at the time. “You two are the best.”

What Are Jazz Jennings’ Parents’ Real Names?

Jeanette and Greg reached public figure status once their daughter landed television gigs at just 6 years old, including appearances on The Rosie O’Donnell Show and 20/20. Jazz shared her story of growing up as a transgender child on the TV shows. During this time, Mr. and Mrs. Jennings opted for the pseudonyms Renee and Scott.

After their TLC series debuted in 2015, though, the couple started to use their real first names, Greg and Jeanette, in public. However, after seven seasons, the Jennings family’s legal last name is still unknown.

In a previous interview with The Miami Herald, Jeanette explained the reason why they “try to hide [their] real last name as much as possible.”

“Our last name is a very Jewish, long last name. We found it easier at this point,” Jazz’s mother explained. “She’s known as Jazz Jennings. With the TV show, they’re not going to tell anybody where we live. The TV show is not going to reference our true last name.”

What Are Jazz’s Parents Greg and Jeanette’s Jobs?

The proud parents cofounded the TransKids Purple Rainbow Foundation and work as equal-rights activists in their community.

When it came to their daughter’s transition, Greg spoke out about how he and Jeanette supported Jazz from the beginning.

“Jeanette and I are in 100 percent agreement as to how we should raise Jazz,” he previously told ABC News. “We don’t encourage, we support. And we just keep listening to what she tells us. I always say that I’m in the front line. Jazz is protected, because she’s not getting the slack, because I am putting out the fires before they burn her. I want to pave the way for a better life for her, and any trans kids. They didn’t ask to be born this way.”

Apart from their foundation, Greg also works as an attorney, providing clients with estate planning and trust administration services.

Season 8 of I Am Jazz premieres on TLC on Tuesday, January 24, at 10 p.m. ET.