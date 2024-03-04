How Many Children Does Alec Baldwin Have? Meet His Kids

Alec Baldwin, the actor perhaps best known for his role opposite Tina Fey on the hit sitcom 30 Rock, is the proud patriarch of a large family.

Up until he married second wife Hilaria Baldwin in 2012, Alec was a dad to only one kid. However, after that, the couple expanded their family many times. In a June 2023 post for Father’s Day, the It’s Complicated star described fatherhood as the “ultimate adventure.”

How Many Children Does Alec Baldwin Have?

The Beetlejuice actor shares seven children with Hilaria. He also shares one child with his first wife, Kim Basinger.

Alec Baldwin and Hilaria Are Parents to 4 Boys and 3 Girls

The couple welcomed their first child together, a daughter named Carmen Gabriela, in August 2013. Hilaria gave birth to the couple’s first son, Rafael Thomas, in June 2015. In September 2016, their second son, Leonardo Ángel Charles, was born. Their third son, Romeo Alejandro David, was born in May 2018.

In September 2020, after suffering two miscarriages the year prior, Hilaria gave birth to the pair’s fourth son, Eduardo “Edu” Pao Lucas. The Baldwins’ second daughter, María Lucía Victoria, was born in February 2021. They welcomed their third daughter and seventh child together, Ilaria Catalina Irena, in March 2022.

Alec Baldwin and Ex-Wife Kim Basinger Welcomed 1 Daughter Together

In addition to his and Hilaria’s kids together, Alec has one other daughter, Ireland Baldwin, from his previous marriage to Kim Basinger. Ireland, who was born in 1995, is Alec’s oldest child. She is a fashion model who is signed to agencies in Milan, London, Hamburg and Los Angeles.

Alec Baldwin Often Gushes About Fatherhood

In an Instagram video shortly after he and Hilaria announced they were expecting baby No. 7, Alec addressed his large family in a caption under an Instagram video of their daughter María laughing.

“People ask why,” Alec captioned the post. “This is why. Being a parent is the ultimate journey.”

In a March 2022 statement to People following their seventh pregnancy announcement, Hilaria and Alec explained the special message engraved on their wedding bands, the Spanish translation of “We are a good team.”

“We say that to each other all the time at home — that we’re a good team,” the couple explained at the time. “One of the most beautiful things my children have experienced with a big family is how the heart can grow with every new sibling.”

They added that their “capacity to love continues to expand” with each new addition to their large family.

Alec is the author of a memoir, titled A Promise to Ourselves: A Journey Through Fatherhood and Divorce, which was released in September 2008. The book was published when his oldest daughter, Ireland, was 12 years old and years before the birth of his first child with Hilaria.

A description for the book describes Alec as “using a very personal approach” to help readers “avoid the anguish he has endured” at the hands of the “family law industry.”

Do Alec and Hilaria Baldwin Plan to Have More Kids?

Hilaria revealed that she and her husband did not plan on having more kids during a June 2023 interview with Romper.

“This is probably, most definitely, almost completely my last baby,” she quipped to the outlet at the time. “I’m always afraid to say it. I was putting away my maternity clothes recently and was like, ‘I’m afraid to give them away, because then I’ll find out I’m pregnant.'”