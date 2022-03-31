Beaming for baby No. 7! Alec Baldwin and his wife Hilaria Baldwin are “overjoyed” about their pregnancy with their seventh child, a source tells In Touch exclusively.

Shutterstock

“It was a happy surprise,” the insider admits.

The couple announced their pregnancy on Tuesday, March 29, saying on Instagram that the baby was a “complete surprise.” With six kids already, the former 30 Rock star, 63, and the fitness enthusiast, 38, “love being a part of a big family,” the source explains.

“You’d think having six kids would be like living in the house of horrors, but they’re all super close and aside from the odd argument, get along. It’s actually really cute to see them together. They’re like the Brady bunch, but now, they’re going to be bigger when baby no. 7 is born,” the insider says.

As they await baby No. 7, the A-list couple stay plenty busy tending to their already-big family. Their first child, 8-year-old daughter Carmen, was born in 2013, shortly after their lavish New York City wedding in June 2012. Following their daughter’s birth, they welcomed four boys, Raphael, 6, Leonardo, 5, Romeo, 3, and Eduardo, 1. Lucia was born five months after Eduardo via surrogate.

While growing their family, the mother of six has been candid about suffering two pregnancy losses in 2019. She shared that she first miscarried in April of that year at nine weeks, became pregnant again and then suffered another miscarriage in November 2019.

“Our new baby is a very bright spot in our lives. A blessing and a gift during such uncertain times,” Hilaria wrote as she shared the news of baby No. 7 on Instagram.

In response to the baby news, the actor is happy to focus his time on his family and is ecstatic about his wife’s pregnancy.

“Alec’s super stoked. He jokes that they’re running out of names,” the source says.